Ben Askren Reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s Flying Knee Tattoo

Saturday night’s UFC 272 main event fighter Jorge Masvidal recently showed off his new tattoo, and his one-time opponent isn’t a fan of it.

During the official weigh-in on Friday, March 4, 2022, “Gamebred” revealed new art on his left shoulder. It’s a silhouette of himself throwing a flying knee, which is the move he used to earn his most famous win.

In July 2019, Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in only five seconds with a flying knee, which is the fastest KO in UFC history. Take a look at Masvidal’s tattoo below:

Well, Askren chimed in on the tattoo. Taking to Twitter, “Funky” wrote: “What a stupid logo.”

What a stupid logo https://t.co/kmKqNoQkMP — Funky (@Benaskren) March 4, 2022

Masvidal’s record-setting KO over Askren helped push Gamebred into superstardom, and it also landed him the “BMF” fight with Nate Diaz later in 2019.

Masvidal is set to clash with No. 1-ranked lightweight Colby Covington on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After he weighed in, Gamebred shared a photo of himself on the scale, writing on Instagram: “Thank God and thank you photoshop for the abs. Shoutout to my boy for the dope tattoo work @jk_tattoos.”

It’s unclear at the time of this writing whether or not Masvidal’s tattoo is permanent.

