UFC Looking at Jorge Masvidal for Title Shot, ‘Wonderboy’ Says

UFC star Stephen Thompson claimed that the promotion’s looking at Jorge Masvidal to match up with Leon Edwards.

Reigning welterweight champion Edwards pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in the history of UFC when he faced former champion and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman in Aug. at UFC 278. Usman appeared on his way to getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards until Edwards connected with a vicious head kick to knock out Usman with only a minute left in the bout.

Considering how dominant Usman had been at the top, UFC president Dana White indicated an immediate title rematch would be in the works.

In an interview with Fred Talks Fighting, ‘Wonderboy’ shared that Usman underwent hand surgery and may not be ready in time for the rematch. He stated that the organization was considering Masvidal to be Edwards’ next opponent.

“I know Kamaru Usman is having hand surgery, I know they want to fight somebody in March, and they are looking at Jorge Masvidal. He’s a stand-up fighter which kind of inspires me a little bit because our division is so heavy wrestlers, and Leon Edwards is a striker, and he’s champ.”

Thompson Says Talks of Fighting Edwards Are on the Table

‘Wonderboy’ was last seen in action against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando earlier this month. He managed to get back in the winning column with a thrilling performance that saw him force a corner stoppage from Holland to win by TKO.

The 39-year-old South Carolina native revealed that there were talks of him fighting Edwards and other top-ranked contenders of the 170-pound division.

“Right now, I am on a six month suspension, medical suspension because of my hand. But there’s a few names thrown at me,” said Thompson. “Jorge Masvidal obviously, Michel Pereira was also thrown at me. Again, I’m still going for the title.

“I know there are going to be some heavy wrestlers so the guys ranked above me right now are some heavy heavy wrestlers but everybody wants to see me fight a stand-up fight, which I don’t mind at all. So, any one of those guys would be awesome.

“People are in talks of me fighting Leon Edwards again.”

Thompson Thinks Edwards Can Beat Usman Again

According to ‘Wonderboy,’ ‘Rocky’ has the right skills to repeat history and potentially defeat Usman again in their expected third clash.

“On paper, I got Usman. But Leon Edwards, him being the only guy in the division to take down Usman and control him in the first round, the only guy to ever knock him out. He’s got the ability to do the same thing again but he’s got to do it in a different way. He’s got to evolve, get better in order to be able to do that.

“I think later in the rounds, he’s going to have to be precise, he’s going to have to weather the storm for the first few rounds to try and tire out Usman a little bit just like he did in the last fight and try to set up that head kick or punch again.

“I know Leon Edwards is getting better at wrestling and the rest every day so I think Leon Edwards is definitely going to put on a harder fight and mentally, I think it’s affected Usman.”