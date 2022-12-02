UFC Nice Guy Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Reveals He Went to Jail

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson revealed that he went to jail for a “weekend” for skinny-dipping.

Wonderboy is set to headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event opposite Kevin Holland. During fight week, the promotion dropped a “Face to Face” video featuring the main eventers. And during their back and forth, Wonderboy said that he spent some time behind bars after getting caught on camera swimming naked in a swimming pool with “girls involved.”

“Dude, I pray I don’t ever go to jail,” Thompson said. “I spent a weekend one time, and it was the worst. Just skinny-dipping, man and they had cameras, and we had no idea. There were girls involved. They put cameras up because someone had vandalized the pool the week before, so they were trying to get us.”

“Holy moly,” a surprised Holland said. “That was so unexpected.”

Wonderboy — and many in the MMA community — have jokingly coined Thompson the “Nicest Motherf*****” in the UFC, contrasting Masvidal’s “Baddest Motherf*****” ceremonial belt “Gamebred” won in 2019.

Wonderboy and Holland will compete in a five-round welterweight clash at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on December 3.

Wonderboy Is Ready to Go to ‘War’ With Holland

Heavy caught up with Wonderboy ahead of UFC Orlando and Thompson said that although he wants to score a knockout, he’s prepared for a five-round “war.”

“I’m ready for a five-five-minute round war,” Wonderboy said. “And that’s what I always picture going into a fight — just preparing myself mentally for the hardest fight ever. So a lot of times you get out there and you see guys, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go for the knockout’ and it doesn’t happen. They’re like defeated, right? Or they’re wasting energy to make it happen.

“So, I just let it happen. I just want to go out there and have some fun, man.”

Thompson Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Watching Likely Trilogy Match Between Leon Edwards & Kamaru Usman

In the interview, Wonderboy shared that he was “looking forward” to the likely next 170-pound title clash between champion Leon Edwards and former king Kamaru Usman. Edwards and Usman rematched in August and “Rocky” earned revenge over Usman by knocking him out in the fifth round at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, taking “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” strap.

UFC president Dana White, Edwards and Usman have all expressed interest in running the trilogy match next, and Wonderboy is all-in on it as well.

“That was probably one of the biggest upsets this year — or even the past five or six years,” Thompson said. “You know, fighting up in altitude … to be able to see the adversity that Leon Edwards went through and not let it break him was just unbelievable. We all know Kamaru Usman is just a machine. He’s a cardio machine, wrestling machine, doesn’t get tired. He pushes the pace — he tries to break you.

“But, when you’ve got Leon Edwards going out there, taking down [Usman] in the first round and controlling him literally the whole entire first, it’s never been done before against Kamaru Usman. So, it shows the evolution of Leon Edwards. Of course, Usman was winning up until he just wasn’t, right? It was just the perfect time to throw the head kick. They were both fatigued and when you’re tired, your blocking skills — everything is just so more dramatic, and you put yourself in bad positions.

“It was just epic,” Wonderboy continued. “It was actually really cool to see Leon Edwards win that because he’s been through so much the past few years, not getting that shot. I mean he was on a 10-fight winning streak and hasn’t fought for the title — it was ridiculous. But, I’m looking forward to that fight.”