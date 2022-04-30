‘The GOAT Slayer’ Is Ready to Take Out UFC Champion Amanda Nunes

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes lost her bantamweight belt to Julianna Pena, and “The Venezuelan Vixen” is ready to take the GOAT out again.

Nunes is the consensus greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, but in December at UFC 269, her 12-fight win steak was snapped courtesy of Pena’s rear-naked choke.

“The Lioness” is still the 145-pound champion, but she’s accepted an instant rematch against The Venezuelan Vixen, and the two are planning to do battle later this year. Pena and Nunes are also coaches on the UFC’s 30th season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which starts airing weekly on May 3 via ESPN+.

During a recent interview on “Morning Kombat,” Pena gave her thoughts on Nunes’ renewed motivation. The Venezuelan Vixen believes she’s going to compete against the best Nunes ever, and she’s hopeful that they’ll meet inside the Octagon in September.

“I think I lit a gas can of fire right underneath her behind,” Pena said via MMA Junkie. “She is going to be more focused than she has ever been. I think she is going to be the best Amanda that she’s ever been, which is funny because that is what she said she is going to do the first time. So now I have to be like, ‘OK, this time it’s serious. This time she’s being for real.’

“She’s coming at 110 percent, and I’m going to get the best version of Amanda Nunes. That’s great, because I was ready for that best version of Amanda Nunes in August. I was ready for that best version of Amanda Nunes in December. Whenever that date happens, hopefully in September on the Jon Jones card, I will be ready for that best version of Amanda Nunes.”

Pena Thinks She’s Been in Nunes’ Head Well Before Their UFC 269 Fight

The Venezuelan Vixen firmly believes that The Lioness had been avoiding a fight with her for years. Nunes would make up excuses to not compete against her, Pena explained to “Morning Kombat’s” Brian Campbell.

“I think I’ve always had the mental edge when it comes to Amanda,” Pena said. “I’ve been calling out this fight for the last five years and she hasn’t wanted to fight me. She’s always made every excuse, like me not making myself worthy for her.

“Or, ‘Oh, I’m going to find Ronda (Rousey) instead.’ Or just finding a way to get out of every fight that we have. Obviously, what I feel and what I say and how I approach things bothers her because she’s made that very clear.”

Pena Coined Herself ‘The GOAT Slayer’

Pena, who has a professional mixed martial arts record of 11-4, hasn’t proclaimed herself the female GOAT of MMA because she beat Nunes. However, she has gravitated toward the title “GOAT Slayer.”

“Do you think that when you beat the GOAT, that you become the GOAT slayer?” Pena continued. “Well, then I think I might be the GOAT slayer.”

Pena is currently ranked No. 4 in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, as per the UFC’s website, and Nunes (21-5 MMA) sits at No. 2, a position down from her long-held No. 1 spot.