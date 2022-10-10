UFC Champion Leon Edwards Gives Anticipated Update on Next Fight

All signs point toward UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards fighting Kamaru Usman next, and according to “Rocky,” the trilogy match could happen as early as March.

Edwards took Usman’s 170-pound belt in August at UFC 278 after landing a showstopping head kick in the fifth round of their headlining act. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was sent to the canvas unconscious and his impressive run as the welterweight king had ended.

With the win, Rocky avenged his 2015 unanimous decision loss to Usman while also snapping the fighter’s 19-fight win streak.

It became clear at the post-fight press conference that Edwards and Usman would likely fight again next, however. UFC president Dana White shared his interest with the media in running the trilogy in England, Edward’s home country.

“How do you not do a (rematch)?” White said (h/t talkSPORT). “Wembley? I don’t know. I’m scared to go outside, and I’m definitely scared to go outside in England. I’m serious but joking about Wembley.

“Anything is possible in England now. It would be fun but scary at the same time. The weather isn’t the greatest over there in England.”

White’s comments came at the heels of two successful UFC events that took place at the O2 Arena in London, England this year.

Edwards Said Usman Must Fight Him in the United Kingdom, May Happen ‘March-ish’

Edwards was recently interviewed on the TroopzTV YouTube channel and he was asked about the impending Usman trilogy. And Rocky appeared steadfast in only fighting Usman on his home soil, whether it be in England or the United Kingdom.

And Wembley Stadium in London is Edward’s apparent first pick of a venue.

“It’s in Wembley, bro,” Edwards said (h/t MMA Junkie). “We’re going back to the sites. I’m not going over (to the U.S.) now. I did my job. I went to over to (Usman’s) backyard and took it off him, so now he has to come to my backyard. I’m not going over there again. It’s on my terms now. He has to come over here.”

And as for a timeline, Edwards said the UFC brass had circled the calendar for around March of next year.

“They said early next year, March-ish,” Edwards continued. “Early next year over here in the U.K. – the stadium show. I think they’re coming to Wembley because it’s probably cold in March. It might be Cardiff (in Wales).”

It’s unclear if the promotion would ultimately book a stadium show as fans can count on one hand the number of stadium events the UFC has put on.

Edwards Is Unbeaten Since Losing to Usman in Their First Fight

Rocky hasn’t tasted defeat since Usman took a unanimous decision over him at UFC on FOX: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in December 2015. Since then, Edwards has earned 10 wins, beating notable names like Usman, Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone.

In March 2021, his main event against Belal Muhammad was ruled a no-contest after Muhammad suffered an eye poke, rendering him unable to compete.

The 31-year-old Englishman has a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-3, with one no-contest, which includes seven wins via KO/TKO.