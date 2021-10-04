UFC’s Kevin Holland Chases Down Suspected Car Thief [LOOK]

Exciting 185-pound UFC star Kevin Holland had a rough night inside the Octagon on Saturday, however that didn’t stop “Big Mouth” from getting a win outside of the cage a little later.

In the early hours of Monday, October 4, 2021, Holland stopped a man from stealing a vehicle, according to a report from Ariel Helwani. Holland’s coach Shug Dorsey told the journalist that Holland “apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood.”

As per the report, Big Mouth ” followed the guy in his Dodge Charger then chased him by foot,” catching and holding him until police arrived. See photos and a video of the incident below:





Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. https://t.co/KzR9BAe6Mc pic.twitter.com/KkhKAHOPEU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2021

Dorsey Recounted the Situation, Said Holland Was ‘Like a Real Cop’ During the Situation

After the incident, Holland’s coach spoke with MMA Junkie about what happened. He recounted a conversation he had with Big Mouth over the phone as the UFC middleweight was chasing the suspect.

“Coach, are you up?” Holland asked via MMA Junkie.

“Yeah, I’m up,” Dorsey replied. “What’s going on?”

“I’m chasing a bad guy and I’m right near your house,” Holland said. “Yeah, somebody just stole a car and I’m following them.”

“I could hear the cars turning corners,” Dorsey said. “I asked him what streets he was on. He started telling me the streets. We joked that he was like a real cop, with us coordinating while he’s driving.”

At one point, Holland got out of his vehicle and chased the suspect on foot after the man crashed twice, according to Dorsey. “He’s running the guy down and trips him,” Dorsey said. “He wrapped him up and held him until the cops get there.”

According to Dorsey, this is “nothing new” for Holland as he is always ready to help.

“He always does (things like this),” Dorsey said. “People only see certain things. People only see what’s put in the media. There’s been several instances where he’s helped people out. It’s nothing new to me. If he sees somebody in a bad situation, he’s going to render it.”

Holland Fought Last Saturday, Bout Was Ruled a No Contest Due to a Clash of Heads

Big Mouth looked to get back onto the winning track during UFC Fight Night 193 on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He entered the Octagon on a two-fight losing skid, dropping back-to-back main event fights against Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson.

Holland took on Kyle Daukas and showed off his improved takedown defense, however during the opening frame the two fighters clashed heads, briefly knocking Holland out. Although referee Dan Miragliotta flagged the situation as something to review after the round, he let the fight continue and Daukas scored a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

The head clash was then reviewed by the commission and it was ruled a no contest instead of a first-round submission victory for Daukas.

