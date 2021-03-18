Kevin Holland Wants Next Shot at Champ: ‘I’m Doing It!’

Move over Jorge Masvidal because you suddenly have some heavy company in your quest to grab UFC gold at 170 pounds. UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland revealed to Heavy that he actually plans on being the next UFC welterweight champion.

“I’m fighting Usman after this fight for the 170-pound belt… I’m doing it!” Holland said.

Actually, it’s less about Masvidal having to move over and more like Holland just expects Usman to win their upcoming rematch.

Usman vs. Masvidal 2 is scheduled to take place on April 24 at UFC 261. Last year, Usman defeated Masvidal via decision at UFC 251, but Masvidal only had five days’ notice for that fight.

Regardless, Holland, the UFC’s No. 10-ranked middleweight contender, said he’ll be the one who gets the next crack at Usman’s gold belt at 170.

“I can’t believe the UFC has not announced this yet. Him and Masvidal…and then I’m fighting Usman right after that when I get past Derek Brunson,” Holland said.

UFC Vegas 22: ‘Dancing With the Devil’

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland, aka UFC Vegas 22, is Holland’s first main event fight in the UFC. The tough Texan is excited to be in the spotlight, but he also expects bigger and brighter ones on him as his career continues.

“It’s a good time. I love a good time. It’s like Jack Nicholson [in the 1989 film “Batman”], it’s dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight. Who is the devil and who is the pale moonlight? The moonlight is the Octagon and whoever steps in there is the devil. Let’s dance,” Holland said.

The action-packed card is scheduled for Saturday, March 20. Prelims are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Holland Wouldn’t Back Off Welterweight Title Claim

Holland said he’s dead serious about beating Brunson this weekend, then challenging Usman next.

When pressed for details about the potential showdown, the 28-year-old said he didn’t even want or need a catchweight for the bout, and that he would be fighting for the UFC welterweight championship.

“No, it’s 170 pounds. It’s for his belt,” Holland said.

He wouldn’t back off the idea either.

“It’s already written in stone. I’m doing it!” Holland said.

Holland has competed as a middleweight since 2017, but he spent the two years prior to that competing in the welterweight ranks, so it’s not as if Holland hasn’t done it before.

When questioned about making the welterweight limit in 2021, Holland expressed he was absolutely sure he would have no problem. In fact, Holland said making the middleweight limit was so easy for him right now that he could almost eat whatever he wanted.

“I know I can make 170 pounds,” Holland said.

