Jorge Masvidal’s Next Fight Announced: ‘You’re Welcome’

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal is facing UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24. UFC president Dana White announced the news via Twitter on Monday, and Masvidal tweeted about the event soon after that.

Masvidal posted, “You’re welcome #andnew”.

Usman didn’t immediately tweet about facing Masvidal again after the fight was announced on social media by White, but the 170-pound champ had mocked Masvidal (and UFC superstar Conor McGregor) within the last 24 hours or so.

You can see that tweet below.

You can watch White’s announcement about UFC 261 below via Twitter.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC 261 Features 3 UFC Championship Fights

Usman vs. Masvidal won’t be the only UFC title fight on the card. Also included will be two other important UFC championship fights.

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her belt against former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the co-main event.

Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in the sport, and she’ll hope to continue her stranglehold on the women’s 125-pound division by beating Andrade.

China’s first-ever UFC champ will also be in action.

Weili Zhang will defend her UFC women’s strawweight championship against former champ Rose Namajunas in a fight worthy of co-main event status all on its own.

Last year, Zhang defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the consensus “Fight of the Year”, and “Thug” Rose is one of the most popular rumblers in the division.

Free Fight: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk | UFC 248On this International Women's Day we look back an all-time classic between strawweight champion Zhang Weili and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk from UFC 248 last year. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit ufcfightpass.com/ To order UFC Pay-Per-Views… 2021-03-08T19:41:59Z

But maybe the best part is that those two massive fights could actually lead to an even bigger showdown for the winners later this year.

White previously revealed to the media that the UFC wants Shevchenko and Zhang to face each other next if both champs win their upcoming fights at UFC 261.

Assuming both champs do win at UFC 261 as bookmakers expect, Shevchenko vs. Zhang would be a superfight of the highest order.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Allowed at ‘Full Capacity’

But that wasn’t the only bombshell White dropped in the video.

According to White’s post on Twitter, UFC 261 will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and it will be the first UFC pay-per-view event since the pandemic hit last year to allow a full crowd of fans.

Jacksonville’s Mayor tweeted his support and excitement about allowing fans into the arena at UFC 261 next month. Curry posted, “@danawhite, @GovRonDeSantis, and I will continue to demonstrate that Florida is poised to safely host signature sporting events watched globally. Welcome back to Jacksonville…”

@danawhite, @GovRonDeSantis, and I will continue to demonstrate that Florida is poised to safely host signature sporting events watched globally. Welcome back to Jacksonville 👊🏻 @ufc . Let’s go @danawhite https://t.co/M8UQqz5cID — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) March 16, 2021

So Usman vs. Masvidal is on its way again, and this time there will be a full crowd of fight fans screaming over the action.

Usman vs. Masvidal was one of the best-selling fights of the year in 2020, and the rematch is probably going to be the same this year. Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 251, but Masvidal entered that contest with less than a week’s notice after Usman’s original opponent fell off the card due to COVID-19.

Now, Masvidal will get a full training camp to prepare for arguably the most dominant champion in the UFC right now: Usman.

READ NEXT: Colby Covington Challenged: ‘Fight Me!’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel