Fans Think Khabib Nurmagomedov Might Have Just Teased His UFC Return in Cryptic Post

Fans think former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov may have hinted at a return on his Instagram.

On March 8, 2022, Nurmagomedov made a cryptic post of himself in an MMA cage with a large UFC logo in the background. The caption was simply the eyes emoji and fans went wild with speculation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Wonder if Khabib Nurmagomedov’s New Post Is Teasing a Comeback ‘Why You Teasing Us Bro’

Fans noticed the logo placement and cryptic caption and went wild with speculation about a potential return to competition.

“Comeback?” someone wrote. “Yo dont get us excited Khabib lol,” another fan commented.

“Please return!!” a fan commented.

“You coming back,” another fan asked.

“One more fight?” someone said.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN,” another fan wrote in all caps.

“Why you teasing us bro?” someone tweeted in response to the photo.

“The eagle rises again,” another fan tweeted.

Someone tweeted a GIF from the movie “Dumb and Dumber” where the lead character is saying “so you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

“the come-back ??????????????” another fan wrote on Instagram.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Retired From the UFC Following His Unofficial Announcement After His UFC 254 Win





Play



Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces Retirement | UFC 254 After defeating Justin Gaethje and improving to 29-0 at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced the performance would be the last time he fought in the Octagon. The lightweight champion won 13 contests while with the UFC. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription… 2020-10-24T21:27:37Z

When Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje on October 24, 2020, he promptly took the microphone and announced his intention to retire. He cited a promise he made to his mother after his father’s death.

“There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. When UFC called me about Justin (Gaethje), I spoke with my mother for three days. She doesn’t know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it,” Nurmagomedov said in his post-fight interview.

That didn’t stop UFC president Dana White from trying to urge the undefeated fighter back into the Octagon.

White held several meetings and phone calls with Nurmagomedov and it seemed he might be able to offer him something to entice him back to the sport.

But on March 18, 2021, White finally threw in the towel on that effort and announced a more formal retirement.

“He is [100 percent] officially retired,” White tweeted. “It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

During the UFC 272 broadcast on March 5, 2022, the UFC announced Nurmagomedov would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

“Khabib is one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in professional sports,” UFC White said in a press release. “No one dominated their opponents that way Khabib did, and to retire undefeated, as lightweight champion and the #1 pound-for-pound athlete in the world is an incredible accomplishment. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Nurmagomedov is also staying busy with his own MMA promotion Eagle FC which held its first American event this year in Miami. Their second US event Eagle FC 46: Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez takes place on Friday, March 11, 2022, and airs live and free on FLX cast.

