Khabib & Others React to Charles Oliveira’s Wild UFC 274 Win

Brazilian UFC superstar Charles Oliveira once again proved he’s the best lightweight in the world, taking out Justin Gaethje on Saturday night.

The lightweight war went down as the UFC 274 main event at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 7. And the tilt only lasted one round. Although he was dropped and hurt a few times, “Do Bronx” showed off his championship mettle, bouncing back and hurting Gaethje on the feet en route to a rear-naked choke.

Saturday night was supposed to be Oliveira’s second title defense, but after missing weight for the bout, the Brazilian had to vacate the belt. The 155-pound title will remain vacant and Do Bronx will compete for it in his next contest against the next fighter in line.

Oliveira is now unbeaten in his last 11 fights, and his professional mixed martial arts record improved to 33-8.

On the other hand, Gaethje failed for the second time to become an undisputed UFC champion. The former interim 155-pound champion is now 23-4 and 1-2 in his last three contests. He lost both of his undisputed championship tilts by submission.

Some Reactions From the MMA World to Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Take a look at some big reactions the UFC 274 main event from the MMA world:

No. 3-ranked UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev tweeted: “Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant.”

Makhachev’s friend and training partner, former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, echoed the fighter’s call for a title fight. He wrote (via Twitter translation): “Is there really a more interesting duel in the UFC at the moment than Islam vs. Charles. Just bring these fighters to Abu Dhabi on October 22nd. Let the undisputed champion be determined.”

Oliveira’s former opponent, Dustin Poirier, tweeted: “Gotta protect ya neck.”

“I want Charles,’ he continued. “Thats the f****** fight.”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling called for a scrap between Do Bronx and Nurmagomedov. The “Funk Master” tweeted: “Oliveira vs Khabib. Just saying!”

Referencing Drake’s $500,000 bet on Gaethje to win, MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs tweeted: “The Drake curse lives on.”

Top-10 lightweight Rafael Fiziev tweeted: “Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs you are the real champ @Justin_Gaethje you promised hell but this looks like heaven to me.”

Twitter Reactions Continue

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn shared a graphic of Oliveira’s UFC record for most finishes in the promotion (19). He wrote: “Charles Oliveira drops Justin Gaethje then chokes him out in one of the greatest one-round fights you’ll ever see. Extends his record for most finishes in UFC history.”

MMA fighter and BJJ practitioner Dillon Danis tweeted: “Justin Gaethje sucks.”

MMA bettor Luca Fury wrote: “Man… Gaethje so close to the knockout multiple times but Oliveira’s newfound heart cannot be questioned. He survives multiple knockdowns and still finds a way to win. Massive props to Oliveira.”

Fury also weighed in on the possible collision between Oliveira and Makhachev, writing: “Charles Olivera will finish Islam Machachev. Charles is the better striker with more power and Islam has chin issues. Even on the mat, Islam will be at serious risk of submissions and sweeps. Give me Chucky Olives by stoppage within 2 rounds.”

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter wrote: “The performance of a lifetime for Charles Oliveira. Brilliant tactics. When he was hurt, he rolled to his back and he knew that Gaethje wouldn’t threaten takedowns, which gave him license to take risks on the feet. Beautiful.”