UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Reveals His Plan for Next 2 Fights

Rising MMA star Khamzat Chimaev recently gave fans a teaser of what to expect for his next two fights inside the UFC’s Octagon.

“Borz” was interviewed by RT Sport, and the Russian-born combatant was asked about his fighting future. Fans haven’t seen Chimaev in a fight since his dominating victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in October 2021. The victory propelled Chimaev into the welterweight rankings, where he currently sits at No. 11.

Although it hasn’t been officially announced by the promotion, Chimaev is expected to take on No. 2-ranked 170 pounder Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022. Burns, who is 7-1 in his last eight fights, will be the toughest competition Chimaev has faced thus far, but he expects to make quick work of “Durinho.”

“All those numbers mean nothing,” Chimaev said via MMA Junkie. “To be honest, I don’t see a real challenge in him. We’ll see. Everything may happen in a fight, but I’m confident, as usual. I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time.”

After Burns, Chimaev Wants the Winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Should Chimaev get past Burns in April, he wants a match with the winner of the UFC 272 main event. On March 5, 2022, No. 1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington will take on his bitter rival, No. 6 Jorge Masvidal. Considering 170-pound king Kamaru Usman is out with a hand injury, and he’s been linked to No. 3 Leon Edwards for his next title defense, Chimaev feels more than prepared to fight either Covington or Masvidal.

“I think they will give us a great fight,” Chimaev said. “Masvidal is a slight favorite for me, but Colby is also a tough guy. He fights well. We’ll see. I think it’s 50-50. I don’t care which one of them wins. I am fighting Burns now, then, after beating Burns, hopefully I will fight the winner of Masvidal-Covington because it seems like Usman has a hand injury and needs time to recover.

“I hope he will recover soon, so I am waiting for this guy, too. Looking forward to fighting him. But for now, I think the winner of my fight with Gilbert will fight the winner of Masvidal-Covington for the interim title or just for the No. 1 contender spot, and then Usman should come back, and we will fight him. This looks like a good plan to me.”

Chimaev Is Undefeated in His MMA Career

Borz only knows success in mixed martial arts. He boasts a professional record of 10-0, which includes four consecutive wins in the UFC. Chimaev holds notable victories over the likes of Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert.

Chimaev is also the owner of wildly impressive stat. The fighter has only been hit by one significant strike as a UFC fighter.

