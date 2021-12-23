Khamzat Chimaev Mocks ‘Bulls**t Boy’ After Callout

Khamzat Chimaev went on a Twitter tirade on Thursday aimed at welterweight Belal Muhammad, who called him out after his win over the weekend following his win at UFC Vegas 45.

Chimaev is no stranger to talking trash on Twitter and fired off a series of tweets directed at Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC).

“When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bulls–t boy,” Chimaev tweeted, referencing the eye-poke he suffered Leon Edwards that rendered him unable to continue.

Chimaev continued with a bold prediction.

“You number one bulls–t, I need 1 minute to take your head,” the 27-year-old undefeated fighter wrote.

@bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Muhammad didn’t stay silent during the war of words, firing back with a jab about the time Chimaev “retired” after a bout with COVID-19.

“Didn’t you retire because you had a cold? Don’t worry friend I got some nyquil for you,” Muhammad wrote, also ripping Chimaev for using recycled lines from Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Muhammad Wants to Stop Chimaev Hype Train





Belal Muhammad Out To Steal Khamzat Chimaev's Hype, Doesn't Believe Leon Edwards Will Fight Belal Muhammad discusses his dominant win over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and what kind of a statement that makes to the rest of the welterweight division. Muhammad also explains why he called out Khamzat Chimaev despite being higher ranked than the prospect from Russia and how he believes Leon Edwards will never actually face him again.… 2021-12-23T11:00:25Z

Muhammad entered the top five rankings in the welterweight following his dominant win against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, giving him some flexibility with his next fight. But Muhammad has a plan and that’s to stop the Chimaev hype train, eyeing all the extra hype a win would garner.

“To me, rankings don’t mean anything. It’s about hype,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “It’s about who the UFC wants to push and who’s that guy? Who’s that [Conor] McGregor now? Who’s that next big star? As we saw last year with [Jorge] Masvidal, where it’s like, you don’t have to be No. 2 to get the title shot. You don’t have to be No. 1 to get the title shot.

“It’s about who’s getting that push right now in that right moment. Right now in that right moment, [with] Khamzat, you get the most hype from beating a guy like him than anybody [else] honestly.”

It’s certainly a risk for Muhammad to take on the undefeated Chimaev, who has finished all four of his UFC fights. But the risk is worth the reward in his eyes.

“He has that push from the UFC, where they think that he could be a champion and they think that he’s the next guy,” Muhammad said. “You go out there and beat a guy like that, you steal all of his hype, all of his shine. Then you just beat the boogeyman.”

Dana White Said Finding Chiamev Fight is Difficult

UFC president Dana White has been vocal that it hasn’t been the easiest task to find Chimaev a fight.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across and is literally willing to fight anyone and doesn’t care what the timeframe is or any of that stuff,” White told “The Jim Rome Podcast” earlier this month. “He’s one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across.”

Neil Magny, who is the No. 8 welterweight, has been a fighter willing to take on Chimaev. We’ll see how things unfold for “The Wolf” and who he steps into the octagon with next.