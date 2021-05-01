Khamzat Chimaev ‘Mega-Fight’ Denied: ‘Hasn’t Earned the Right’

Russian-born UFC star Khamzat Chimaev will not be Nick Diaz’s return opponent, according to Diaz’s manager.

Chimaev, who is planning to return to the Octagon in August, recently challenged Diaz to a fight. “@nickdiaz209 surprise surprise i’m coming for you #209,” Chimaev wrote on Instagram on April 26.

UFC president Dana White revealed during the UFC 261 post-fight press conference last weekend that Diaz wants to fight again. Fans haven’t seen Diaz in the Octagon since 2015.

However, it appears it won’t be against Chimaev.

Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga recently spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, shooting down the prospect of Chimaev vs. Diaz as he hasn’t “earned the right” to fight Diaz. He said the team is focusing on Diaz’s brother Nate’s fight first, which takes place on May 15 in the co-main event of UFC 262, before they “narrow down” Nick’s possible opponents.

Helwani shared what Mubenga said via social media:

“He’s a good prospect, respectfully, but he hasn’t earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz,” Diaz’s manager said. “So let’s put those rumors to rest. Nate’s up first, our focus is on that. We’ll will narrow down more deserving opponents after the fight.”

Zero chance Nick Diaz’s return fight will be against Khamzat Chimaev, per his manager. Spoke to him today. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/D6IY5S5z6J — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2021

Chimaev is 9-0 as a professional mixed martial artist who is 3-0 in the UFC. Diaz has been one of the most well-known names in MMA for years, boasting a pro record of 26-9 and two no contests. He is the former Strikeforce welterweight champion who has also challenged for both the undisputed and interim UFC welterweight titles.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’