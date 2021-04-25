Dana White on UFC Superstar’s Return: ‘Wants to Fight’

During the UFC 261 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night, MMA superstar Nick Diaz was shown in the audience. And according to UFC president Dana White, he’s ready to fight.

Diaz (26-9, 2 no-contest) hasn’t competed since 2015 when he fought former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Diaz teased his return to the Octagon late in 2020, but fight fans haven’t heard much since.

That changed after the fights on Saturday.

White was asked by the media during post-fight presser about Diaz’s appearance at UFC 261, and the UFC president confirmed Diaz wasn’t just there to spectate.

“Yeah, Nick wants to fight,” White said.

White was then asked if he was going to give Diaz a fight and the UFC president responded, “Sure.”

In terms of an opponent and date, White said, “We’ll see how this goes.”

“He’s waiting for me in the back right now, I’m going to go talk to him.”

Diaz is the former Strikeforce welterweight champion and has a professional MMA career that dates back to 2001. He’s been in the cage with some of the greatest fighters ever, including former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre and former UFC welterweight and lightweight champion BJ Penn.

