Khamzat Chimaev Opponent & Return Date Revealed: Report

“The Wolf” is looking to make his UFC return in the fall, according to recent news.

ESPN’s Brett Okamato reported on July 9, 2021, that Chimaev is in talks to make his Octagon comeback in October at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang.

According to the report, neither fighter has signed a fight contract, however both sides “are agreeable.” The fight will be contested at 170 pounds where Jingliang is ranked No. 12. Chimaev is not currently ranked.

Chimaev Was Surging Before Being Sidelined Due to COVID-19

Fans haven’t seen Chimaev in the cage since his stunning 17-second KO of Gerald Meerschaert in September 2020.

Chimaev is undefeated in his mixed martial arts career, boasting nine wins with nine finishes (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions). He’s fought three times in the UFC, twice at middleweight and once at welterweight. He holds promotional wins over John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Meerschaert. Chimaev also has the modern-era UFC record for earning three consecutive wins in the quickest time, 66 days.

The Wolf is viewed by many as one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC, however his momentum was been virtually halted as he’s battled lingering effects from COVID-19 for months.

Jingliang Is a 14-Fight Veteran in the UFC

Jingliang has been in the UFC since his debut in 2014. “The Leech” is 10-4 as a UFC fighter and has a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-6. He holds wins over the likes of Dhiego Lima, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Zak Ottow. Jingliang is also no stranger to earning victories via finish, with nine of his wins coming by KO/TKO and four by submission.

Jingliang last fought in January 2021 when he earned a victory over the returning Santiago Ponzinibbio. It was an important win for The Leech, adding the biggest name to his resume and firmly placing himself in the top 15.

The winner of Chimaev vs. Jingliang will likely be set on a path to fight a top-10 ranked opponent next.

Reports Indicate That Jan Blachowicz Will Make His Second Title Defense at UFC 267

According to several reports, UFC 267 will take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and it will be headlined by a light heavyweight championship clash. Champion Jan Blachowicz will look to defend his 205-pound strap for the second time by taking out the longtime UFC veteran, Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz won the vacant title last year and defended it against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in March. Teixeira is riding a five-fight win streak with his most recent coming against former title challenger Thiago Santos in November.

