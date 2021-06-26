UFC Legend’s Son Calls Out Jake Paul: ‘Clash of the Titans’

YouTube sensation and boxer Jake Paul has been called out by several former and active UFC fighters, and now even their children are challenging “The Problem Child.”

Michael Bisping is a former UFC middleweight champion who has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. According to “The Count,” he had been offered a boxing match with Paul in the past, but it led nowhere. Paul went on to box former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren, winning by first-round TKO. Paul is now scheduled to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28, 2021.

Well, Bisping’s son would also like a piece of Paul. The brash Brit’s son, Callum Bisping, is a high-level wrestler with San Francisco State University. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt and he would like to meet The Problem Child on the wrestling mat, something that Paul has experience with being a high school wrestler himself.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, Callum tweeted: “Let me wrestle @jakepaul in a wrestling match make it happen #clashofthetitans.”

Let me wrestle @jakepaul in a wrestling match make it happen #clashofthetitans — Callum Bisping (@calpolkidSF) June 26, 2021

Paul has not responded to Callum’s tweet. Here is a video and photos of Callum recently competing in Reno, Nevada:

