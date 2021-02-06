Leon Spinks Dead: Boxing Champ Beat Muhammad Ali

Boxing legend and former heavyweight world champion Leon Spinks Jr. is dead. According to a press release sent to Heavy by the family, Spinks died at age 67 after a five-year battle with prostate and other cancers.

Spinks died in Las Vegas on Friday, February 5 at 8:15 p.m. with his wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, by his side, as well as a few close friends and other family members.

Spinks Was Olympic Champ and Professional Champ

Spinks won the gold medal as a light heavyweight boxer for the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Just two years later, Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali via split decision in just his eighth professional prizefight to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Top Rank joins the boxing community in mourning the passing of Leon Spinks – A true legend, who pulled off one of the greatest Heavyweight upsets of all time in 1978. pic.twitter.com/i3xHjkKNti — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 7, 2021

Spinks lost the rematch to Ali via unanimous decision later that same year, and the famed fighter went on to compete in 46 total professional fights, winning 26 of them.

Spinks finished his career 26-17-3 with 14 KOs.

More About ‘Neon Leon’ Spinks

Spinks, aka “Neon Leon”, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 11, 1953. He discovered his passion for boxing while serving his country in the Marines.

Both Spinks and his younger brother, Michael Spinks, won gold medals for the United States in 1976. That famed team won seven medals overall, including five gold. The team also included “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Howard Davis Jr.

Additionally, the Spinks brothers each went on to win world championships in the professional ranks.

Spinks moved to Las Vegas in 2011. He was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

Spinks Will Be Remembered As Champion

After losing the heavyweight championship to Ali in the rematch in 1978, Spinks competed twice more for world titles.

Spinks was stopped in the third round by WBC heavyweight champion Larry Holmes in 1981. He lost via sixth-round stoppage to WBA cruiserweight champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi in 1986.

But Spinks will forever be remembered as a champion in the sport. His victory at the Olympics combined with his shocking heavyweight championship win over Ali in their first fight in 1978 will forever mark Spinks as a fighter who accomplished remarkable feats when it mattered most.

According to the family, his final fight against cancer was fought with the same skill, grace, and grit that carried him through his many life challenges.

Boxing Pays Tribute To Spinks

The boxing world paid tribute to Spinks via social media after the news of his death broke.

For many, Spinks will forever be remembered for his stunning victory over Ali.

The moment Leon Spinks was crowned world heavyweight champion after defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978. Look what it meant to him. RIP pic.twitter.com/I1lCh4Suai — John Rawling (@RawlingJohn) February 7, 2021

Boxing writer Kevin Iole shared his feelings about the fighter’s passing.

Saddened by the passing of former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, who passed away after a fight with cancer. 😞 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 6, 2021

Journalist Corey Erdman also posted about the death.

Rest easy, champ. You earned it. R.I.P. Leon Spinks. pic.twitter.com/tJtcMgiWmY — Corey Erdman (@corey_erdman) February 7, 2021

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella remembers the former champ as a “nice man”.

Rest In Peace, Neon Leon, a heavyweight champion and a nice man. Condolences to @MikeSpinksjinx and the Spinks family. Rest In Peace and Power, Leon Spinks. 🥊#boxing https://t.co/ntvULT8yZy — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) February 6, 2021

Boxing champ Claressa Shields posted her tribute.

R.I.P Leon spinks https://t.co/vQ5vT7BeX8 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 6, 2021

Devin Haney did the same thing.

RIP LEON SPINKS — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) February 6, 2021

But one boxing fan’s post probably said it best. His tribute said, “Leon Spinks may not have had the most impressive career in terms of amount of defeats he suffered, however, no one can deny the amazing feat of becoming undisputed heavyweight champion and beating one of the greatest ever in Muhammad Ali in only his eighth professional fight.”

Leon Spinks may not have had the most impressive career in terms of amount of defeats he suffered, however, no one can deny the amazing feat of becoming undisputed heavyweight champion and beating one of the greatest ever in Muhammad Ali in only his eighth professional fight. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) February 6, 2021

