George Foreman Busts Myths About The Rumble in the Jungle

“Ali, Bomaye.” It’s one of the most famous chants in boxing history, and it turns out it might not even really be all that true, at least not in terms of how vociferous the supposedly entirely pro-Muhammad Ali crowd was with the chant during Ali’s 8th round stoppage of George Foreman in 1974.

“Oh, you know, that’s kinda made up, make-believe,” Foreman said. “That was, if you really look at the fight, or somebody could show you the fight, they had an equal amount of people for both of us. They really did.”

Foreman said the storyline about the crowd chanting that during “The Rumble in the Jungle” was largely misconstrued.

“There were a lot of people pulling for George Foreman over there as well as Muhammad Ali,” Foreman said.

Indeed, while the Dave Anderson’s 1974 New York Times piece entitled A Comeback Chant: ‘Ali, Bomaye’, was probably geared more toward explaining the flight through the storytelling lens of what Anderson had experienced in witnessing Ali lead a select group of fans to chant before the bout, more than revealing anything that actually happened during the fight.

In fact, Anderson’s prefight pieces for the same outlet seem to indicate the writer interviewed just as many Foreman fans in Zaire (now The Republic of Congo) before the bout as he did Ali fans.

Regardless, Foreman said he didn’t see or hear anyone chanting ‘Ali, Bomaye’ during his fight against Alie and that he also hadn’t entered one of the most famous heavyweight championship matches in boxing history with any kind of anger about anything Ali had said or done during the promotional buildup.

“I never saw any of that,” Foreman said. “It was Muhammad who encouraged that when he was going down the street in the bus and everything. But that (chant) didn’t happen in the fight at all.”

Additionally, Foreman revealed that the idea Ali had somehow psyched him out before the fight was also completely false. In fact, Foreman said the only thing he was really all that concerned about heading into the event was that he had all kinds of people whispering in his ear instruction the heavily favored Foreman not to kill his beloved opponent.

That would make some sense. After all, Foreman had grown up admiring Ali, so much so that Foreman said the reason he gunned so hard for the knockout in the fight was that he wanted to get the fight over with as soon as possible.

“Yeah, I thought the most the fight would go with the three rounds,” Foreman said.

Little did Foreman know, of course, that Ali would turn the tide on the previously undefeated champion. Ali famously predicted he would stop Foreman in ten rounds. Instead, Foreman was done after eight.

Almost 45 years later, Foreman still remembers how shockingly tough his opponent turned out to be.

“I’d hurt him a little bit, and I’d try to finish him out,” Foreman said. “Every round, I’d try to finish him off until all of a sudden I myself was finished.”

But the wild swings and surly demeanor Foreman employed against Ali had nothing to do with what he actually thought or felt about Ali as a person.

“I had nothing against him beforehand.”

After all, Foreman said it was he who had me sure he and Ali could talk over the phone before the fight was made in the first place. Foreman said Don King promised both fighters 5 million dollars for the fight, but that he still wanted to talk to Ali before signing the contract to make certain Ali seriously wanted the fight.

Foreman said all of Ali’s prefight antics, which included labeling Foreman “The Mummy” and “Frankenstein”, were all something Foreman expected to happen once the fight was signed. In fact, part of Foreman-Ali happening in the first place was that Ali had promised Foreman he’d do his part to help seel the fight to the public.

“He was a great promoter,” Foreman said. “He was like a little kid, you know, he loved to play and have fun. So I never did hold anything like that against him because it was me who called him up and promised him the fight.”

Foreman laughed about it all these years later. According to the 71-year-old heavyweight boxing legend, who lost his title to Ali in 1974 but shockingly regained it 20 years later via 8th round knockout against 26-year-old Michael Moorer, here’s how that phone conversation with Ali went down.

“Do you really want that fight?.” Foreman asked.

“Yeah, George, I want it,” Ali said.

“Are you sure?” Foreman asked again.

“I really do George,” Ali replied.

“Okay, if you want it…” Foreman said.

“I’ll promote it, George, I’ll make it a big fight,” Ali said.

So Foreman then told promoter Don King he’d sign the contract on that agreement between the two fighters that Ali would help promote the bout to be as big an event as possible. It was just a couple weeks later, after the contracts were signed, that Ali started doing his thing.

“And so I didn’t know that as soon as the fight was finalized he started calling me Frankenstein,” Foremen said.

Today, Foreman, 71, remains dedicated to continuing his newfound mission to help other people live healthier lives. He made a mint selling his George Foreman grills, and now he hopes to do something similar with his latest project, Real Time Pain Relief Knockout, an over-the-counter rub-on pain relief cream.

Despite suffering the loss to Ali in 1974, Foreman said he had been a huge fan of the fighter before the bout, and remains so after.

“Well, you know everybody admired Muhammed Ali. I’m walking down the street here in Houston, Texas in middle school and all the kids were saying his poems and saying ‘Cassius Clay! I’m the greatest now. I’m pretty and everything!’ We were all doing it,” Foreman said. “He’d come on television and those were lovely times in history to see someone like that doing all of that. It was a beautiful thing to see.”

So while Foreman absolutely tried his best to stop Ali in one of the most famous fights in boxing history, the fighter said anything suggesting he was ever angry or mad at Ali was completely false.

“I had nothing against him actually,” Foreman said. “Just a lot of admiration.”

