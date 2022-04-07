Ex-UFC Champ Luke Rockhold Takes Aim at Contender With NSFW Rant

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold had choice words for his potential next opponent, Brazilian combatant Paulo Costa.

Rockhold, who hasn’t fought since his KO loss to Jan Blachowicz in 2019 as a 205 pounder, was scheduled for a 185-pound clash against Sean Strickland at UFC 268 in November. However, Rockhold suffered a herniated disc in his back while preparing for the Madison Square Garden bout, and he dropped out of the fight.

The 37-year-old fighter intends to return to the Octagon as a middleweight, and he’s campaigning for a scrap with Costa with the plan of possibly fighting him this summer. The Brazilian is currently ranked No. 4 and has dropped his last two fights to Vettori and UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” recently, Rockhold shared his frustration about the situation. He told the MMA reporter that he’s “been training every day” to fight Costa, but he said the Brazilian is “getting cold feet.”

“I’m annoyed,” Rockhold said via MMA Junkie. “The guy says he wants to make weight. He wants to make 185. He wants the middleweight fight. The UFC wants the middleweight fight. I’m f****** all (in). My management wants it. I want it. I’m ready to go. He’s just making excuses and getting cold feet.

“I don’t know exactly what is going on, but I’m just ready to go. I’ve been training every day, all day. Nothing is stopping me right now. … Let’s go. Sign the f****** fight. Why is Paulo Costa getting scared and not sending the f****** contract? The contract is there. It’s ready for you.”

Rockhold Claimed Costa Is on Steroids, Tells Him to ‘Show Up’

Rockhold pointed to Costa having to move his fight with Marvin Vettori from middleweight to a catchweight, and then from the catchweight to light heavyweight.

Although Rockhold admitted that “Borrachinha” would be a dangerous fight, he ripped into the Brazilian for “making excuses” while claiming Costa has taken steroids.

“He’s making excuses left and right,” Rockhold said. “He’s missed weight twice for that fight and he’s making excuses on not contractually agreeing to this fight because of the weight issues they’re placing upon him. Within all these rules, it’s like, you don’t want to make weight. You just want to make excuses.

“You’re a f****** b**** when it comes down to it. And your steroids aren’t working anymore, and you got caught up. You’re looking for a way out. He’s always needed assistance in whatever ways. It’s obvious. So f****** show up. Show up and show out. Let’s f****** go.”

Rockhold Says He Feels ‘F****** Great’

As Rockhold said, he’s all-in on fighting. He feels better than ever and the only thing keeping him out of the Octagon right now is finding the right opponent to stand across from him.

“Honestly, I didn’t know where my body was going to be,” Rockhold said. “I’ve taken the last six weeks. I haven’t drank a drop of alcohol. I’ve been training every day. I’ve been putting my body and my mind where it needs to be.

“I’ve been putting myself into the hardest situations with the best fighters, like camp, and making sure I still have it. I still got it. I feel f****** great. I’m in that position now where I’m ready to fight. I’ve made the choice and I just need the opponent. I need the dance partner.”