Israel Adesanya Is ‘Worrying’ About Potential Match-Up, Fighter Says

Reigning UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya is “worrying” about a potential match-up, according to a combatant.

“The Last Stylebender” has an extensive kickboxing record and is credited with 75 professional wins. However, he’s also tasted defeat inside the ring. And specifically, he’s lost twice to his fellow UFC middleweight Alex Pereira twice.

They first kickboxed in 2016 at Glory of Heroes 1, and the Brazilian defeated Adesanya via unanimous decision. They rematched at Glory of Heroes 7 around a year later and Pereira knocked out The Last Stylebender with a thunderous left hook.

After the loss, Adesanya went all-in on his MMA career. Knowing virtually only success inside the Octagon, The Last Stylebender has defended his 185-pound strap four times and is currently boasting a professional record of 22-1. Pereira, who has a 4-1 MMA record, made his UFC debut in November 2021 at UFC 268, and he finished Andreas Michailidis via second-round TKO.

He’s now set to Bruno Silva this weekend at UFC Fight Night 203. During the event’s media day, Pereira was asked about Adesanya and he believes The Last Stylebender is on high alert knowing the Brazilian is a part of the promotion.

“Honestly, the moment that he found out that I signed here, I believe he’s already been worrying about (a rematch),” Pereira said through an interpreter via MMAJunkie.com. “He knows of my potential and he knows how far I can get.”

Pereira Respects That Silva Is ‘A Dangerous Guy,’ But Sees ‘Many Flaws’

Pereira and Silva will compete during the UFC main card on March 12, 2022. “Blindado” will enter the Octagon riding a seven-fight win streak, and he’ll look to halt the Brazilian hype train. Silva is also a knockout artist, boasting 19 victories via KO/TKO.

But, Pereira said during the “SUPER LUTAS” podcast that he sees holes in Silva’s game.

“I see many flaws in Blindado, but he’s a dangerous guy,” Pereira said via BloodyElbow.com. “We’ve been studying what he does wrong and what his strong suits are. He has many strong suits, because he’s a well-rounded guy. Training is going well, I’m prepared. Not just in the striking area, but everywhere. I’m the weirdest guy he’s ever faced. I’m not saying I’m the best, just the weirdest, technically. I can set up some traps. I think he’ll want to trade shots, but he might try to take me down, too. I need to be ready for anything.”

Pereira Has 1 Loss on His MMA Record

Pereira made his MMA debut in October 2015, and things didn’t go according to plan for the Brazilian. He was submitted via rear-naked choke in the third round of his fight with Quemuel Ottoni during Jungle Fight 82.

That would prove to be Pereira’s last defeat as a mixed martial artist. Since then, he’s won four fights all by KO/TKO.

