Surging UFC Star Marlon Vera Is Mocked After Getting New Head Tattoo

Surging UFC bantamweight star Marlon “Chito” Vera recently got a new tattoo on the back of his head and former double champ Henry Cejudo reacted in an unsurprising way.

Chito (20-7-1), winner of four straight, now has what appears to be a black and bloody panther on his scalp. MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn shared a photo of Vera’s new ink via Twitter and it can be seen below via the embedded tweet:

Well, “Triple C” wasted no time in commenting on the tattoo, replying to the tweet: “Now you are a pussy in the front and the back.”

A little while later, Chito shared a photo of Cejudo working as an analyst while standing on a box, writing: “Tippy Toes.” See below:

Cejudo & Chito Shared Words Earlier This Week

With Chito occupying the No. 4 spot in the 135-pound division and Cejudo being a former champion who wants to make a comeback and is eyeing the next bantamweight title opportunity, the two appear to be on a collision course — whether it be for their next fight or in the future.

Triple C took a stab at Chito a few days back when he wrote a tweet directed at the division’s No. 1-ranked contender, Sean O’Malley. “Sean nobody thinks you beat Yawn (Petr Yan),” Cejudo tweeted. “I’ve seen better Decisions on ‘Married at First Sight.’ The only Title you should get is ‘Most likely to be the 3rd Island Boy.’ I would beat you and Cheeto with TJ’s (TJ Dillashaw) Shoulder, Kattar’s (Calvin Katter) leg and Aljo’s (Aljamain Sterling) vagina.”

That prompted a response from Vera, who tweeted back: “Henry go suck a d*** you fat little s***.”

O’Malley Is Down to Rematch Chito for the Interim Bantamweight Strap

Sterling, the current 135-pound king, notched his second title defense last month at UFC 280 when he took out Dillashaw via second-round TKO. After the fact, Sterling revealed that he didn’t plan to return to fighting until later in 2023.

And if that’s the case, O’Malley recently said on his YouTube channel that he’d like the rematch Chito with an interim strap on the line.

“I get it, Aljo cuts a lot of weight,” O’Malley said (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’s probably already back up to 165,170, he’s probably like, ‘I don’t want to cut weight again in the next couple of months, I want to enjoy it.’ … He wants to wait eight months. I get it, I do, but say the No. 1 contender, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is ready to go in March, and the next guy in line, in my opinion, should be ‘Chito’ Vera. He just beat Dominick Cruz, beat Frankie Edgar, beat some good guys.

“Why not have a little interim belt, and then the winner of the interim belt fight Aljo when he’s ready?”

O’Malley and Chito originally squared off in August 2020 at UFC 252 and Vera won the bout in the first round by technical knockout. “Suga” is unbeaten in his last five Octagon appearances since then. And prior to Sterling’s fight with Dillashaw, O’Malley earned the biggest win of his career when he edged Yan, the former bantamweight champion, on the scorecards via unanimous decision.