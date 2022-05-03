Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Calls Out Multiple Ex-UFC Champions After Career Win

Marlon Vera picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday night, and now he has multiple former UFC champions in his crosshairs.

The man known as “Chito” headlined the promotion’s 100th Fight Night event with ESPN on April 30, taking on No. 5-ranked bantamweight Rob Font. It was primarily a striking clash and the contest went all five rounds.

Although Font had times of success with his pressure and patented jab, Chito showed he was the more powerful and resilient combatant on the night, hurting Font several times and almost finishing the fight on more than one occasion.

As history has it, Vera was awarded the win via unanimous decision (48–47, 49–46, 49–46).

When the official UFC rankings updated on Tuesday, Chito surged into the bantamweight top five, taking Font’s No. 5 spot. Font fell to No. 7.

Vera was a guest on former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast after the contest, and he shared the names on his hitlist. Specifically, Chito would welcome a fight with ex-UFC bantamweight champions Dominick Cruz, Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo, as well as a rematch with former 145-pound king Jose Aldo.

Aldo Is the Fight Vera Wants the Most

Speaking of Aldo, who beat Chito by unanimous decision in 2020, Vera said the Brazilian is the fight he’d take right now if the UFC gave him a choice.

“In a perfect world, I’d love to kick Aldo’s a**,” Vera said via Sportskeeda.com. “I would love to stop him. I would love to just know to have 10 extra minutes. Now try to hold me for one round. That’s either here nor there… If I could choose right now, that’s the fight I’d choose.”

Aldo is currently campaigning for a title fight against reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Chito Has His Eyes on Cruz, Yan & Cejudo

Vera isn’t waiting for Aldo, however. If he can’t get a fight with the shoo-in Hall of Famer, Vera will be happy with anyone ranked above him or an ex-UFC champion.

“Cruz is a former champion and he’d probably make me move up the ladder… I’m here to take it to the top five,” Chito continued. “If you want it, come get it. If you don’t want it, I can’t force you. Who knows man. Petr Yan called me out, he can get it to. Henry Cejudo also said something about it. Now I’m in the top five, I’m not a guy desperate for a fight. The good fights will come.”

Cruz is currently ranked under Chito, sitting at No. 8. However, Cruz is arguably the greatest 135 pounder of all time, and a victory over “The Dominator” would be a statement win for Vera.

Yan is the No. 1-ranked bantamweight and he’s coming off his undisputed title loss to Sterling last month. The two fought for gold at UFC 273 on April 9 and the “Funk Master” edged the scorecards, earning the judges’ nod by split decision.

And for Cejudo, the former two-division champion is making his UFC comeback, presumably later this year. “Triple C” is eyeing the bantamweight division for his return. And although he’s unranked, he’s viewed as possibly the best bantamweight right now.