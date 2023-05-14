UFC Veteran Calls Out Conor McGregor After Tying Knockout Record

Longtime UFC combatant Matt Brown called out Conor McGregor after he tied the promotion’s knockout record on Saturday.

Brown dueled fellow Octagon veteran Court McGee during UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almedia on May 13, and “The Immortal” earned his 13th KO in the organization during the opening frame — tying heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the record.

McGregor reacted to Brown’s triumph via Twitter. “Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s,” McGregor tweeted. “Him and ‘The Beast’ Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.”

Well, Brown took notice of “Notorious” eyeing the KO record, and he shared an idea in response. “I’ll fight you for it,” The Immortal tweeted. At the time of publication, McGregor has yet to answer Brown.

McGregor has been linked to Michael Chandler for a contest later this year — after their season of “The Ultimate Fighter” finishes airing on ESPN this summer — but, a venue or date hasn’t been confirmed by the UFC. With the win on Saturday, Brown improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 24-19 and his promotional record to 17-13.