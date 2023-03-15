Michael Chandler’s Take on Who Hits Harder at Lightweight

Michael Chandler, widely recognized as one of the most electrifying fighters in the UFC at the moment, recently shared his unexpected perspective on who landed the hardest hits on him during his three UFC losses against Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.

Dustin — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 14, 2023

Chandler hosted a brief ask-me-anything on his Twitter page. One fan asked, “Who hits hardest: Justin, Dustin, or Charles?”. Chandler’s reply was unexpected.

Despite experiencing a tough finish with strikes in his fight against Oliveira and being pushed to his limits in a striking battle with Gaethje, Chandler surprised fans by revealing that he believed Poirier hit him the hardest. It’s an unexpected response, considering the heavy shots he absorbed in his other losses.

The fight between Chandler and Poirier at UFC 281 was a strong contender for 2022 fight of the year. It was an intense and captivating battle that saw both fighters showcase their skills and heart. In the first round, Chandler was able to control Poirier on the ground and came close to securing a rear-naked choke. However, Poirier, known for his resilience, managed to turn the tables and delivered a vicious blow that broke Chandler’s nose. The second round saw Chandler, with a battered face, resort to snorting bloody mucus on Poirier’s face and chest in a bid to gain an advantage on the ground. He continued to dominate Poirier on the mat until the round ended. By the third round, Chandler was visibly exhausted, but he managed to take Poirier down to the ground. However, Poirier quickly reversed the position and locked in a tight rear-naked choke, forcing Chandler to submit and earning him the victory.

Michael Chandler Keeps on Delivering

Michael Chandler, a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, made an explosive entrance to the UFC with his spectacular knockout of Dan Hooker in January 2021. Since his debut, Chandler has been nothing short of impressive, earning two performance of the night bonuses for his fights against Hooker and Tony Ferguson. He also received two fight of the night bonuses for his matchups with Gaethje and Poirier, and his bout against Gaethje was recognized as the 2021 Fight of the Year. It’s clear that Chandler has already made a lasting impact in the UFC and fans can expect to see more thrilling performances from him in the future