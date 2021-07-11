Exciting Star Challenges Nate Diaz After Epic UFC 264 Fight

When Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price was added to UFC 264, fans were immediately excited. Both Pereira and Price are welterweights who are known to bring fireworks into the Octagon and that was absolutely the case on July 10.

The two engaged in an epic back-and-forth scrap for three rounds and in the end, Pereira left the cage victorious via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28).

Michel Pereira is 1 of 1 😳pic.twitter.com/LpNuXmklB0 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

And after the fight, “Demolidor” called his shot: the Brazilian wants to fight UFC superstar Nate Diaz next.

“Hey Nate, I’m here,” Pereira said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “Let’s fight.”

Pereira lived up to his promise, saying in a recent interview that he would challenge Diaz after his fight with Price.

“I always wanted to fight him, Not because of the name,” Pereira told AG Fight last month. “A lot of people think it’s because of the name, but it’s not. I’m a guy who appreciates the way he fights and I think it would be really cool, my style with his. We exchange a few slaps, exchange a few blows. He’s a guy who teases a lot and I think it’s cool. Imagine two styles fighting that way. I really want to fight him and, in the next fight, I’ll challenge him.”

With the win, Demolidor extended his professional mixed martial arts record to 26-11 with two no contests.

Diaz Fought Last Month Against No. 3-Ranked Welterweight Leon Edwards

Diaz returned to action at UFC 263 last month, competing against No. 3-ranked 170-pounder Leon Edwards in a five-round affair on the main card. It was Diaz’s first fight since November 2019 and although he lost a decisive victory on the scorecards to Edwards, he almost finished “Rocky” in the final moments of the fight.

After their bout, Diaz told the media that he hopes to fight again in the coming months.

