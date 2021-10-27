Thoughts on Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul: ‘Absolutely Flatlining Him’

The combat sports world was recently hit by a report from Drama Alert‘s Keemstar that Mike Tyson will box Logan Paul in February 2022. The fight hasn’t been confirmed by either man, however that hasn’t stopped fight fans and analysts from talking about the proposed bout.

Tyson last stepped inside the ring in November 2020 when he boxed Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout for Triller. The boxing legends went all eight rounds and the match was determined a draw.

On the other end, Paul boxed one of the greatest combatants of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in June 2021. Like Tyson vs. Jones, the exhibition match went eight rounds, however there was no scoring, so no winner was declared.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts about the potential boxing match between Tyson and Paul. Taking to his YouTube channel, “The Count” said that although Paul is athletic and has possibly learned critical lessons from the time he spent in the ring with Mayweather, he’ll get knocked out by “Iron Mike.”

Bisping also said he believes the YouTuber’s younger brother, Jake Paul, is a better boxer.

Bisping said via Sportskeeda.com:

Logan, you know, he’s tall, you know, he’s long. He’s kind of a big guy, he’s athletic. He’s got a great physique. Jake Paul is by far the better boxer I would say. If I had to pick who was better then I’d say Jake Paul’s way better but Logan, you know, he has some skills. He can certainly punch and as I say, he’s big and he’s athletic and he’ll learn from the fight against Floyd. Maybe he’ll learn to manage his gas tank a little better. But there’s just no way I don’t see Mike Tyson going out there and absolutely flatlining him.

Tyson Confirmed He Plans to Return in February 2022 Against ‘Stimulating Opponent’

The Sun shared an interview last week with Tyson confirming that he plans on returning in February 2022. Iron Mike also told the outlet that he’ll fight a “stimulating opponent.”

“I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent,” Tyson said.

The former heavyweight world champion did not reveal who he’s considering for an opponent, however.

Paul Has Never Won a Boxing Bout

“Maverick” has stepped inside the boxing ring three times, once as an amateur, once with a professional license and once for an exhibition. In his first match, he boxed fellow content creator KSI in 2018 and the contest was scored a majority draw.

They fought again in 2019 as professionally licensed boxers. KSI won the bout by split decision. And as mentioned earlier, Paul went eight rounds with the boxing GOAT earlier this year.

