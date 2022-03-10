Star ‘Deserves’ More Money Than Israel Adesanya & Jorge Masvidal

A former two-division UFC champion believes he should have a more lucrative contract than two of the sport’s biggest stars.

Before their respective fights at UFC 271 and UFC 272, both middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and “BMF” Jorge Masvidal signed lucrative deals with the promotion.

Speaking with “The Underground,” Henry Cejudo voiced his displeasure with the two fighters’ contracts.

“Triple C,” who retired from MMA in 2020 but has been expressing his interest to fight for the 145-pound title, slammed Adesanya and Masvidal.

“Money talks, bulls*** walks, and I’m not walking,” Cejudo said via MMAJunkie. “I’m not signing up to USADA until I really get what I deserve. They are going to give Israel Adesanya, who doesn’t know how to do a damn moonwalk, can’t win a second belt, can’t defend a takedown to save his life. Or Jorge Masvidal, they are going to give him money? He’s got 17 losses in his career, dude, they can’t give ‘Triple C’ some of that cash?”

Cejudo is one of only a few fighters to hold two divisional titles at the same time, earning both the bantamweight and flyweight straps. He has a professional MMA record of 16-2, and Triple C is also an Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist.

Cejudo Also Compared His Career to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s

Although Cejudo and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have a good relationship, that didn’t stop Cejudo from comparing his legacy to “The Eagle’s.”

Nurmagomedov also retired in 2020, walking away from the sport with a 29-0 record.

“The money is not worth the legacy, but my legacy is unblemished,” Cejudo said. “Yeah, Khabib just got inducted to the Hall of Fame, but not even his credentials match up to mine. I got another belt on top of that, and on top of that I have an Olympic gold medal. I prefer that over 29-0 any day, and I love Khabib.

“The reason why I’m saying that is because it’s different, you know what I mean? I guess I’m not that company guy. I’m that freakin’ black sheep that’s just trying to make money. I’m not saying to start a union here. What I’m saying is pay me. I want that green, I deserve that damn green. Every man for himself, and that’s the way I see it.”

If He Returns, Cejudo Wants to Fight Either Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway

Cejudo would return to the Octagon solely to make history and elevate his legacy. He wants to become the first UFC fighter to win three divisional titles. And to do so, he may be willing to move up to 145 pounds and fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and ex-145 pound champion Max Holloway.

“The two fights that really come to mind if I do end up coming back is Max Holloway,” Cejudo said. “If they’re not gonna give me Alexander ‘The Average’ for a belt, give me Holloway. If they want me to fight somebody to get into that title fight then give me Holloway. Give me Holloway. I know I can beat him and then I get Alexander ‘The Average.’ But I want to get compensated for that.”

