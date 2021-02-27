UFC’s Nate Diaz Takes Aim: ‘All the Way Victory’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz had something to say during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“A slap wit no response is a all the way victory,” Diaz tweeted, ending it with the 100 emoji. Diaz shared the tweet around 2:30 a.m. PT and deleted it shortly after. See a screenshot below:

Although Diaz didn’t mention who he was talking about, the fighter has gone on record saying that he slapped UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during an altercation during the World Series of Fighting 22 event in 2015.

Diaz has maintained that the 29-0 champion is actually 29-1, losing to Diaz because of the alleged unanswered slap. Diaz tweeted “29 and 1” a day after Nurmagomedov defended his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

29 and 1 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 25, 2020

Diaz & Nurmagomedov Went Back on Forth on Social Media About the ‘Slap’

In January 2019, a few months removed from his fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor, Nurmagomedov took a shot at the Irishman on Twitter. He shared a GIF of him tapping out McGregor, writing, “You will live with shame all your life, bi… #tapmachine #mctaper.”

Then, Diaz responded to “The Eagle’s” tweet, writing, “I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do s*** … Live with that ur all p*****s.”

I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do shit …

Live with that ur all pussies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

Then Nurmagomedov replied with a clip of the brawl featuring Diaz, writing, “You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk.”

Diaz replied, “Be real. You know what happened live with it.”

Be real

You know what happened live with it 😊👋 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

Nurmagomedov then responded with another clip:

In an interview with MMA Junkie in 2015, Nurmagomedov spoke about the brawl with Nate and his brother Nick Diaz.

“You know, fights happen between men,” Nurmagomedov said via the outlet. “It’s OK. It’s normal. Sometimes it happens. But you know what? I’m a professional fighter. I’m a UFC fighter. I’m here at a very big show in Las Vegas. Lot of people here. Lot of women here. Lot of kids here.

“And I can’t fight. I can’t fight. And these guys are beginning to go like crazy with me. But I said, ‘Khabib, you need to stay (calm).’”

Diaz Hasn’t Competed Since His ‘BMF’ Fight in November 2019

Diaz has been out of action for well over a year, last competing at UFC 244 in November 2019 against Jorge Masvidal. The two fought for the UFC’s one-of-a-kind “Baddest Motherf*****” title.

It was an exciting affair, however the fight was stopped between the third and fourth rounds by the ringside doctor. Diaz had sustained a massive cut over his eye and it was determined he was too visually impaired to continue, losing the fight.

Diaz is prepared to fight again and has expressed interest in multiple fights, including against Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

