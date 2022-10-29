Nate Diaz & His Team Get Into a Brawl With Jake Paul’s Camp Backstage

Former UFC star Nate Diaz’s team seemed to get into a brawl with Jake Paul’s camp backstage at the Paul vs. Silva event.

Internet sensation turned boxer Paul is set to take on legendary mixed martial artist Anderson Silva in a boxing match in the headlining bout tonight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ‘The Problem Child’ went into the bout against his toughest test to date, looking to extend his unbeaten five-fight run.

Fan favorite Diaz was in attendance at the show to support his teammate Chris Avila, who scored a win over YouTuber Dr. Mike Varshavski by unanimous decision in the card opener.

In a video shared by Cageside Press on Twitter, Diaz’s team appears to get into a brawl with Paul’s group backstage.

Something just popped off in the back between what looks like Nate Diaz and his team with possibly Jake Paul’s team. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/A9FN2ba7c4 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) October 30, 2022

Paul Wants To Fight Diaz if He’s a Free Agent

Diaz completed the last fight on his current deal with the UFC when he took on Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last month. He scored a fourth-round finish of ‘El Cucuy’ and announced that he would be stepping away from the promotion.

‘The Problem Child’ expressed his interest in competing against the Stockton native but had doubts if he was a free agent.

“I would be surprised if he actually was a free agent,” Paul told MMA Junkie. “I feel like Dana (White) has a way of tying these guys in, like hidden into the contract. That’s just how I feel about it, I don’t know if it’s true or not. But yeah, if he can actually become a free agent then I think that’s a cool fight. I would love to do that. I’m not overlooking Anderson Silva, but there’s beef between Nate Diaz and I.

“He’s a big name. He went out with a bang, had an electric performance, and people are saying, ‘Oh, you’re fighting these retired MMA fighters.’ No I’m not. Anderson never retired and Nate Diaz left winning and he’s one of the baddest men on the planet. So what about fighting an active UFC fighter? What now? So that’s why I think that fight is interesting. Hopefully I get through Anderson, and hopefully Nate Diaz can get out of his contract and we’ll see if that makes sense.”

Diaz Has Hinted at a Move to Boxing

Diaz had been rallying to explore free agency for more than a year before he got the chance to fight out his contract against Ferguson. Following the win, Diaz talked about his plans ahead, hinting at a move to boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, or some other competitive combat sporting format.

“I told them, ‘Give me anybody you got,'” Diaz said (transcribed by ESPN). “At least I got a worthy OG representative of mixed martial arts. I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own another sport how you’re supposed to do it. Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. I’m going to take over another profession and become the best at that.”