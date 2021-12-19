Old Opponent Checks In on Nate Diaz in Savage Way [LOOK]

A former UFC opponent of Nate Diaz’s recently checked in on him via Twitter.

In December 2014, Diaz competed against future-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, and it was a bruising match for Diaz. “RDA” tore the fighter up with brutal leg kicks throughout the three-round affair, winning a dominant unanimous decision during UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs. Miocic.

Dos Anjos went on to win the 155-pound belt in his next fight.

Well, RDA decided to take a shot at his ex foe on December 18, 2021. It came in response to a tweet Diaz posted the day prior.

Diaz has been actively campaigning to the UFC for a fight in January 2022. He has one match left on his contract, and it appears he’ll fight it out and join the open market. And according to Diaz, his next fight won’t be against Conor McGregor, who will be out of action for the coming months while he rehabs a broken leg he suffered in July 2021.

“I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then,” Diaz tweeted. “Can I get on January card @ufc. Thanks.”

Focusing on Diaz’s “leg grows back” comment, RDA pointed to how his fight went with Diaz. “Have your leg grow back since our last fight?” Dos Anjos tweeted.

Have your leg grow back since our last fight? https://t.co/NGoMc0oLTJ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 18, 2021

