MMA Superstar Nate Diaz Shares Desire to Move to UFC Competitor

MMA superstar Nate Diaz recently revealed his desire to fight for a UFC competitor.

It’s become public knowledge that Diaz only has one match left on his UFC contract, and he’s made it clear that he wants to fight it out. For months, Diaz has campaigned on social media to receive a contest inside the Octagon. However, the Stockton, California, fighter has been shelved since his UFC 263 fight with Leon Edwards in June 2021.

Specifically, Diaz has lobbied to fight Dustin Poirier, and UFC president Dana White has confirmed his interest in putting on the star-studded bout. But, things aren’t moving quick enough for Diaz it appears.

Taking to Twitter on March 18, 2022, Diaz tweeted that he wants to fight for Bellator MMA in April. Bellator 279 takes place on April 23, 2022, in Honolulu, Hawaii. After MMA Junkie reported that Yancy Medeiros would be taking on Emmanuel Sanchez during the card, Diaz responded to the tweet, writing: “I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii. Wasup wit @BellatorMMA?”

I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii

Wasup wit @BellatorMMA 😎 pic.twitter.com/3Hy0BfCXmF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 18, 2022

Of course, Diaz won’t be able to fight for Bellator unless he finishes up his UFC contract in the next month. And that’s highly unlikely to happen. Instead, Diaz may be using the opportunity to hint at his displeasure with the UFC.

White Recently Said the Promotion Is Working on Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3

In a recent interview with TMZ, the UFC president expressed his interest in booking Diaz in a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. The two are 1-1 against each other and the third fight is over five years in the making.

“We’re still working on [Diaz vs. Poirier], that fight’s not done yet,” White said via MMA Fighting. “But yeah, I wouldn’t count out Conor-Nate 3.”

“I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again,” he added.

However, Diaz didn’t sound too keen on fighting the Irishman. Taking to Twitter after White’s comments made headlines, Diaz tweeted: “Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first.”

https://t.co/ail592iItK via @YouTube Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 2, 2022

