Nate Diaz Blasts UFC President Dana White? [LOOK]

MMA superstar Nate Diaz wrote a cryptic message featuring UFC president Dana White early Thursday morning.

Diaz was active on Twitter around 2:30 a.m. PT when he posted a series of tweets. The fighter then deleted the two tweets a few minutes later.

The first thing Diaz posted was a screenshot of White’s recent appearance on boxing icon Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. The picture shows Tyson, White and professional boxer Zab Judah sitting together chatting.

Diaz wrote, “Your talking what he telling you to talk about.”

Diaz then followed up the tweet by writing, “Don’t do that” with a fist emoji.

Diaz didn’t say who he was talking about in his tweets, however he and White have had a well-documented rocky relationship for years.

It’s not likely Diaz was talking “Iron Mike.” After his “BMF” title fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019, Diaz told the media that he wished it was Tyson handing out the belt, not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He has also occasionally shared clips of Tyson on Instagram.

It’s unclear if Diaz has any beef with Judah, but he does follow the 44-10 boxer on social media.

