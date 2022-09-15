Recent Outcome ‘Is Incredibly Dangerous for the UFC,’ Fighter Argues

Dan Hooker believes that MMA superstar Nate Diaz becoming a free agency is “incredibly dangerous for the UFC.”

Diaz fought out his contract last weekend when he dueled fellow legend Tony Ferguson during the headlining act of UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diaz was originally supposed to scrap with Khamzat Chimaev, but a day before the event Chimaev missed the welterweight limit by seven-and-a-half pounds.

Chimaev was downgraded to the co-main event where he demolished Kevin Holland in the first round via D’Arce choke. Diaz also picked up a win on September 10, catching Ferguson in a fourth-round guillotine choke. It was Diaz’s first stoppage win since he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016.

Diaz Plans to Move on From the UFC for His Next Combat Sports Appearance

After getting his hand raised at the center of the Octagon, Diaz spoke with color commentator Joe Rogan about his fighting future. And in short, Diaz said he would be leaving the promotion to compete in other combat sports.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport, how you’re supposed to do it,” Diaz said (h/t Sportskeeda.com). “Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it. So I’m going to go out there, I’m going to take over another profession and become the best at that… All you mother f****** out there trying to run other sports, boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu… If you think you’re the top! Creme de la creme right here, I’m coming for you.”

Diaz did leave the door open for a potential return in the future, however. “And then [after dominating other sports] I’m going to be right back here to get a mother f****** UFC title, the best title in the world,” Diaz said.

Diaz is viewed by many as the biggest free agent in mixed martial arts history. He’s undoubtedly one of the biggest names in combat sports and considering he wants to compete in disciplines like boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he’ll likely receive offers from a plethora of organizations.

Diaz Fielding Offers From Promotion Will Help Other Fighters Understand Their Own Market Value, Hooker Says

Well, according to Hooker, Diaz walking into the open market is a bad thing for the UFC. Hooker recently argued on The Allstar Youtube channel that with Diaz fielding offers from outside promotions, other fighters will have an easier time gauging their own market value.

“By him fighting out of his contract… leaving on a win, leaving as a huge pay-per-view star — he can test free agency, right?” Hooker said (h/t Low Kick MMA). “And he now has the ability to show other UFC fighters where they stand in the open market, which is incredibly dangerous for the UFC. If he goes out and PFL drops millions of dollars to sign him, or Rizin drops millions of dollars to sign him, or he goes away and fights Floyd Mayweather and gets $10 million; it’s really gonna open a lot of other UFC fighters’ eyes.

“So, I really can see the UFC doubling, tripling, quadrupling whatever contract he was on just so that doesn’t happen, so fighters aren’t as aware of their ability (outside the UFC) — because it’s never been done with a guy like that in Nate Diaz’s position. It’s usually when guys are going out on a huge loan, you know what I mean? Or going out on huge losses.”