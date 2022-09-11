Conor McGregor Gives Fiery Response to Nate Diaz’s Diss After UFC Victory

Nate Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson with an electric guillotine choke at UFC 279 and Conor McGregor chimed in post-fight.

Diaz and “El Cucuy” linked up inside the Octagon during the T-Mobile Arena main event in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10. And when the two mixed martial arts legends entered the fourth round of the bloody battle, Ferguson shot for a takedown during the frame.

That opened up the opportunity for Diaz to catch Ferguson in the choke. And he did just that, tapping out Ferguson and earning his first win via finish since he defeated McGregor with a rear-naked choke at UFC 196 in March 2016.

Diaz spoke with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan in the cage after he had his hand raised. And during the interview, Diaz confirmed he’d be leaving the promotion in pursuit of competing in other martial arts. And when he had the microphone, the superstar fighter also took a shot at McGregor’s attempt to defeat Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in 2017.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own another sport, how you’re supposed to do it,” Diaz said. “Because Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it.”

McGregor Said He Would Have ‘Sawed Tony in Half’ & Diaz Was ‘Nothing Without’ Him

Well, MMA Fighting shared Diaz’s in-Octagon quote and “Notorious” took notice of it. Replying to the quote, McGregor ripped Diaz, as well as Ferguson.

“Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking,” McGregor tweeted. “And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king.”

Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads.

Respect the king. https://t.co/41DMLdUIDn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2022

Diaz Said He Had a ‘Love-Hate Relationship’ With UFC

Speaking with Rogan, Diaz confirmed that he wouldn’t be fighting inside the Octagon in his next combat sports outing. And he said that even though he’s had a “love-hate relationship” with the UFC, he thanked the promotion’s brass including Dana White.

“All I know it’s been a love-hate relationship with me and the UFC the whole time I’ve been in this organization but at the end of the day, I love the UFC,” Diaz said (h/t MMA Fighting). “Shout out to Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Hunter Campbell for giving me the opportunities and the platform for the whole time, for everybody and for myself.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it. Cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. So I’m going to go out there and I’m going take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I’m the best at that and then I’m going to be right the f*** back here to get a motherf****** UFC title. The best title in the world.”