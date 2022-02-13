UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Calls for Retirement Fight: ‘I’m Done’

UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Calls for Retirement Fight: ‘I’m Done’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Nate Diaz

Getty Nate Diaz enters the Octagon for his fight against Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight "BMF" championship bout during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City.

According to a recent interview, UFC superstar Nate Diaz only wants one more MMA match, then he’s ready to retire from fighting.

Speaking with TMZ, the popular fighter said that he’d like to fight former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, and then “get out of this fight game.”

Diaz notably only has one fight left with the UFC, and it’s become quite clear that he plans to fight out his contract. He’s challenged Poirier several times in the past, and “The Diamond” has also expressed interest in fighting Diaz.

Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier

GettyNate Diaz & Dustin Poirier

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier,” Diaz said via the outlet. “Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game.

“I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

Diaz last competed in June 2021 when he was defeated by Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight match via unanimous decision at UFC 263.

“He ain’t doing s*** to me,” Diaz said of fighting Poirier. “I’ll tell ya that much.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jon Jones Slams Francis Ngannou’s Fight at UFC 270 [LOOK]

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael Mooney
Michael Mooney
31 minutes ago

I get paid more than $90 to $120 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $12k from this without having online working skills .
Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…. http://www.LiveJob247.com

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Michael Mooney
0
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x