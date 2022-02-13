UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Calls for Retirement Fight: ‘I’m Done’

According to a recent interview, UFC superstar Nate Diaz only wants one more MMA match, then he’s ready to retire from fighting.

Speaking with TMZ, the popular fighter said that he’d like to fight former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, and then “get out of this fight game.”

Diaz notably only has one fight left with the UFC, and it’s become quite clear that he plans to fight out his contract. He’s challenged Poirier several times in the past, and “The Diamond” has also expressed interest in fighting Diaz.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier,” Diaz said via the outlet. “Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game.

“I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

Diaz last competed in June 2021 when he was defeated by Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight match via unanimous decision at UFC 263.

“He ain’t doing s*** to me,” Diaz said of fighting Poirier. “I’ll tell ya that much.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jon Jones Slams Francis Ngannou’s Fight at UFC 270 [LOOK]