UFC Star Challenges Nate Diaz: ‘It Will Be My Last Dance’

One of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists to grace the UFC’s Octagon hopes to fight one final fight in the promotion. And he’s looking at Nate Diaz.

Former two-time UFC title challenger Demian Maia, who has been in the promotion since 2007, fought during the main card of UFC 263 on June 12, 2021. It was the 43-year-old’s first fight in over a year and he took on No. 12-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad. Maia was ranked No. 9 at the time of the contest.

The fight went the distance with Maia focusing on getting Muhammad to the ground, trying to implement his elite ground game. However, Maia was unsuccessful, and “Remeber the Name” swept the scorecards (30–27, 29–28, 29–28).

Taking to Instagram a day after the loss, Maia revealed that he “won’t be doing this much longer.” He also challenged Diaz to a fight. Diaz, who also competed at UFC 263 and dropped a unanimous decision to No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, spoke highly of Maia during the post-fight presser.

Maia said that he hopes to finish his MMA career inside the UFC’s Octagon and knows he still has “one fight left” in him.

According to UFC president Dana White, Maia has fought out his UFC contract, so the Brazilian would have to re-sign for a fight with Diaz in the UFC to happen.

Maia Ready for His ‘Last Dance’ in the UFC Opposite Diaz

Read Maia’s statement below:

Last night I tried hard and unfortunately wasn’t able to put my best performance. As frustrated as I am, I kept trying until the end and that’s in the past now. I’m already looking forward as I know time goes by fast, and I won’t be doing this much longer. @natediaz209 , I saw your quote on the press conference, and think you’re great too. You’re a great fighter who also represents Jiu Jitsu and you’re real, I respect that. Regardless of last night, I know I still have one fight left in me, and it’s no secret that I feel like @UFC is my home, where I want to finish my career. Now, I have no idea if they will give me another fight, but if they do, I would be honored to do my last MMA bout with you, someone who always come to fight, who represents BJJ and whom I respect. I have had a long career, fought pretty much everybody, and proudly represented Jiu Jitsu the best I could. If I have one more, I don’t want to waste it with someone who I don’t respect. So If you want it, and the UFC want to do it, it will happen, and it will be my last dance. Much respect.

White Said ‘That’s Probably It’ Regarding ‘Great Guy’ Maia’

On Saturday night, the UFC president was asked about Maia’s fighting future in the promotion. Although White praised Maia, he also revealed that Maia’s time with the UFC is likely over.

“I think that was his last fight,” White said. “It was the last fight on his deal. He’s [43 years old]. He’s been so good at getting in there, securing the takedown, getting on top of people and just strangling them or grabbing something and twisting it until you quit, and he couldn’t get it done tonight. He’s [43 years old], he’s a great guy, he’s had a great career, and yes, I would say that’s probably it.”

