Nate Diaz ‘Moving On’ From Luque, Challenges UFC Veteran

It seemed inevitable that Nate Diaz would step inside the Octagon against No. 4-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque, however it appears Diaz has moved on.

And he’s challenged a fan-favorite veteran.

On October 22, 2021, Diaz took to Twitter and shared a photo of former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson holding up the belt. See below:

Commenting on Diaz’s tweet, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani wrote: “Diaz moving on from Luque. This fight was supposed to happen in 2017. Makes sense.”

Diaz and Ferguson are both major names in the sport and stylistically, a fight between them would ensure fireworks. And fans have called on the UFC to put these two fighters together for years.

Helwani also shared four reasons why it makes sense for the promotion to schedule Diaz vs. Ferguson on January 22, 2022, at UFC 270.

“Nathan Diaz x Tony Ferguson would make too much sense for UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif,” Helwani wrote. “Years in the making * NorCal x SoCal at the Pond * Reunites Moreno and Diaz * Last fight on Diaz’s current contract. Let’s do it.”

Ferguson is currently on a 0-3 skid and Diaz is 0-2 in his last two fights.

This story is still developing.

