UFC Fighter Challenges Nate Diaz: ‘Perfect Fight’

A top welterweight contender has a fighter from Stockton, California, in mind for his next opponent.

In the co-main event of UFC 260 on March 27, No. 10 ranked 170-pounder Vicente Luque took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One’ was able to land his patented power on Luque, however the Brazilian weathered the storm. “The Silent Assassin” fired back with his own punches and ended up catching the No. 7 ranked welterweight.

Luque hurt Woodley several times on the feet before securing a D’arce choke submission at 3:56 into the first round. The victory extended Luque’s win streak to three and he’s now 9-1 in his last 10 UFC bouts.

During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Luque chose not to challenge a fighter ranked ahead of him at welterweight. Instead he challenged one of the biggest stars in MMA, Nate Diaz.

“I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz,” Luque said. “I’ve called him out in the past and he didn’t respond. I think right now I got a big win, I got a great streak coming on and man, my style, it matches perfect. I’m going to go forward, I’m going to punch everybody in the face to try and get that knockout, every single minute and I think Nate is a perfect fight. Let’s go!”

