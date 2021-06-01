Nate Diaz Excites Fans With Photo After Latest Threat

UFC superstar Nate Diaz is set to return to action in the toughest way possible at UFC 263 on June 12. Diaz will take on Leon Edwards, a welterweight rival riding an eight-fight win streak. But Diaz, 36, doesn’t seem all that interested in responding to his upcoming opponent’s threats in the traditional way. In fact, after Edwards revealed his wild plan to defeat Diaz at his own game in one interview, and said in another that he would batter Diaz all over the cage for the stoppage victory, Diaz’s only response was to repost a picture of himself appearing to be in some incredible shape.

You can see that picture below. Diaz looks ready for UFC 263.

Nate Diaz is ready, y'all. 📷 @road2ar pic.twitter.com/uUUoNWbdJv — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) June 1, 2021

Latest Threats from Edwards Suggest Stoppage Win

Edwards, 29, recently told Mirror he plans on meeting Diaz right in the center of the Octagon and beating him at the exact type of fight Diaz loves.

“Nate is going to be coming out looking for a war, like he does in all his fights, and I don’t think he’s going to look to get me to the ground looking for submissions. He’s going to pressure me from the get-go, like when he fought [Sergio] Pettis, he’ll try to put me on my back foot, but I want to come out victorious and I’ll meet him in the middle,” Edwards said.

In a different interview with MMA Junkie, Edwards said he saw himself battering Diaz around the cage until the fight was stopped.

“I need to go out there and I need to put him away,” Edwards said. “He’s only been stopped once, and that’s all I need. He’s been stopped. He’s not no robot. He’s not no invincible man. He has been stopped, and I truly believe I will go out there and stop him again – and I cannot wait…”.

So not only does Edwards believe he’s on his way to beating Diaz at UFC 263, but he thinks he’ll get the stoppage win over him as well.

“I envision going out there and just battering him from pillar to post and getting the stoppage,” Edwards said. “I know he’s a tough, durable guy, and I just don’t think being tough and durable is enough to beat me. I’ve worked hard, and I’ve dedicated myself for a long time, and it’s now time for my results to show. I can’t wait to go out there and prove that.”

More About Edwards vs. Diaz and UFC 263

UFC 263 includes the returns of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and superstar welterweight contender Diaz. All three stars will be in important matchups against tough opponents.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 – Two Championship Rematches | Official Trailer | June 12UFC 263 features two championship rematches on June 12 in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori after their first fight ended in a split-decision victory for Adesanya in 2018. In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno look for a definitive result after their UFC 256 matchup… 2021-05-16T15:00:23Z

Adesanya, 31, takes on Italy’s Marvin Vettori, 27, in a rematch for Adesanya’s 185-pound title.

Figueiredo, 33, and Brandon Moreno, 27, meet again in an immediate rematch for UFC flyweight gold.

Edwards and Diaz lock horns in an important battle in the 170-pound division. Edwards is the betting favorite in the fight, but Diaz is the type that can never be counted out.

