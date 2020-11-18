Fighting Superstar Nate Diaz Suffers UFC Blow

Fighting superstar Nate Diaz hasn’t competed inside the Octagon for over a year and on Tuesday, he was removed from the official UFC welterweight rankings. Diaz’s last fight was on November 2, 2019, when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt at UFC 244. Diaz lost the fight by doctor’s stoppage.

Last week, Diaz sat at No. 13 on the list, however when the UFC rankings updated on November 17, he was nowhere to be seen.

Another notable name that was removed from the welterweight rankings was former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Last weekend, “RDA” dropped back down to the division he once ruled, fighting Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Vegas 14. He won via split decision and is now ranked No. 6 at lightweight.

Diaz and Dos Anjos were replaced by two welterweights, Belal Muhammad, who is now No. 13, and rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev, who is now No. 15.

Muhammad is currently on a three-fight win streak and is 7-1 in his last eight bouts with victories over the likes of Lyman Good, Tim Means and Jordan Mein. He is now linked to a bout with Dhiego Lima that could take place on December 19 at UFC Fight Night 185.

Chimaev has the opportunity to be 2020’s “Fighter of the Year,” making a massive splash in the promotion since debuting in July. He has fought three times in the UFC, finishing all of his opponents in dominant fashion. He last competed in September when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in only 17 seconds. He is now lined up to compete against No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night 185 on December 19.

The Welterweight Rankings Are Loaded With Massive Names

Here is the official top 15 of the UFC’s welterweight division:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Jorge Masvidal

5. Stephen Thomspon

6. Tyron Woodley

7. Demian Maia

8. Michael Chiesa

9. Neil Magny

10. Vincente Luque

11. Geoff Neal

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Belal Muhammad

14. Robbie Lawler

15. Khamzat Chimaev

Diaz Is 3-2 in His Last 5 Bouts, Has Over 30 Professional Bouts

Diaz is as seasoned of a UFC veteran as they come. The fighter from Stockton, California, made his promotional debut back in 2007 after he competed on the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter. His first official UFC bout was against Manny Gamburyan to determine the winner of the season. Diaz won the bout by first-round TKO and earned himself a UFC contract.

All in all, Diaz has fought inside the Octagon 25 times, going 15-10. He has a professional MMA record of 20-12 with five wins by KO/TKO, 11 by submission and 4 by decision.

Diaz has fought five times since 2015, defeating Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis, and losing to Conor McGregor in a rematch and Jorge Masvidal in his last bout.

