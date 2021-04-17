Nate Diaz Wants It: ‘Go Ahead And Make This’ [LOOK]

UFC superstar Nate Diaz sent a request to the UFC via social media on Friday asking the company to create the now infamous “McGregor belt” that Conor McGregor wants to have made before his next fight.

Diaz posted, “@ufc go ahead and make this lil b**** a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it. i think he really needs it I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too And go out there and gettem champ..”.

McGregor Keeps Asking UFC for New Titles

McGregor, 32, previously requested the UFC create a new title belt on March 31. He posted, “…I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare.”

Later that same day, McGregor posted, “Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also. I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt”.

On Friday, McGregor revisited the topic again.This time, the Irishman suggested the creation of two new UFC belts instead of just one.

He posted, “Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt. “The Richest Motherf***** Belt”. This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use.”

Diaz seems to have used the post on Friday to again slam McGregor over the matter. The American previously dissed the Irishman the first time he asked for a new belt to be made, too.

Diaz posted, “Ufc can call it the I get my ass beat then choked out every other fight championship belt They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there”.

Does Diaz Want Third McGregor Fight?

Diaz, 36, didn’t explicitly say it in his post, but the implication of what he wrote is that Diaz wants McGregor’s confidence high so he will win his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. A win by McGregor there could help set up another fight against Diaz.

Diaz and McGregor split fights in 2016. Diaz won the first encounter by second-round submission, and McGregor won the decision in the immediate rematch around five months later.

The two rivals have gone back and forth on social media over the last five years and have always seemed on their way to a third fight, but it hasn’t yet happened.

Despite the long wait for it, most pundits expect Diaz and McGregor to lock horns.

Diaz Fights Again at UFC 262 on May 15

Diaz faces Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15 in an important battle in the UFC’s 170-pound welterweight division.

A win in that fight might even give Diaz the chance to fight for more than just McGregor’s hoped-for new UFC titles. A win over Edwards would potentially net the American the chance to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

And for that title belt, Diaz wouldn’t need to request it to be made. Unlike the “McGregor belt”, or the other belt he came up with on Friday, that UFC title already exists.

