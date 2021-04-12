Conor McGregor Is Mad: ‘The Fight Is Off’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor angrily proclaimed his upcoming July 10 fight against Dustin Poirier was off after “The Diamond” publically outed the Irishman for not going through with his promised $500,000 donation to Poirier’s charity organization The Good Fight Foundation.

McGregor posted, “You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

McGregor proclaimed the slot for being his next opponent was now officially open. He posted, “It’s Mardi Gras bitches get your tits out for it”.

Poirier seems to agree with the statement. The American responded to McGregor’s social media post by saying”Ok” to it, and he also included a short clip from his knockout victory over McGregor at UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor were set to collide for the third time at UFC 264 on July 10. The two stars are currently knotted 1-1 against each other, and UFC 264 was supposed to serve as the rubbermatch for the rivalry.

McGregor defeated Poirier by first-round knockout in a featherweight bout in 2014, but Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round in a lightweight bout back in January.

Now, McGregor is seemingly pulling out of the fight after Poirier put the Irish superstar on blast for failing to make his promised donation.

McGregor teased this kind of thing was coming in one of his responses to Poirier outing him on social media.

McGregor posted, “My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass b****. Little b**** kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re f******.”

So McGregor’s apparent payback for not shelling out the money he promised to Poirier via social media before the two fought at UFC 257 is to cancel the third fight between the two stars.

It doesn’t seem like a smart strategy if McGregor hopes to capture gold again in the 155-pound division, but maybe cooler heads will prevail at a later date.

Until then, it looks like UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 may be off.

