UFC Star Asks for Donations After ‘Near-Death’ Accident

Former UFC star John Dodson was forced to pull out of his upcoming July 30 bantamweight bout against Cody Gibson after he and his family were involved in a “near-death” auto accident.

That information was passed along to the general public by Dodson’s manager through a GoFundMe page set up to ask for donations on the family’s behalf.

Per that GoFundMe page, “The Dodson’s were headed to Texas on vacation to visit family when they were involved in a near-death accident with the whole family inside the vehicle. They were all released from the hospital this morning but will have a rough month of recovery and financial hardship ahead. They have totaled their family vehicle and unfortunately John will no longer be able to fight in his upcoming July 30th bout. We are asking for assistance to help them with their medical bills, financial assistance from being out of work and travel back to New Mexico…”

Dodson, who lives and trains in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was headed to Texas with his family when they were involved in the car accident on Friday night. Dodson and his family survived the crash, but the family is now in need of financial assistance.

Manager Reveals New Fight for Dodson: ‘Show Them Some Love’

The GoFundMe page was set up by Dodson’s manager, Ricky Kottenstette.

He posted, “@johndodsonmma and his family were in a serious accident last evening. Let’s show them some love thru this tough time…”.

Dodson, 36, has an overall MMA record of 21-12. He lost six of his final 10 bouts before he was cut by the UFC at the end of 2020.

Dodson’s next fight was supposed to be his promotional debut for XMMA.

Instead, Dodson will now be fighting to recover from the undisclosed injuries he suffered alongside his family in their near-fatal auto accident over the holiday weekend.

