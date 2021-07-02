Georges St-Pierre Reveals End With UFC: ‘I Will Be Free’

Retired UFC superstar Georges St-Pierre didn’t get very far down the road in regards to making a couple of really big fights happen for him in recent years. St-Pierre was long tied to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for an intergenerational superfight, but that showdown never happened. Then, “GSP” had the chance to step inside a boxing ring against retired superstar Oscar De La Hoya only to see that idea get nixed by the UFC, too. But St-Pierre revealed he still has a “never say never” attitude about to his future superfight chances. More importantly, the 40-year-old revealed the end of his UFC contract was on the way in about two years.

“My contract with UFC will finish in almost two years, and I will be free—and I will still be in shape,” St-Pierre told SI.

St-Pierre won’t close the door on future fights.

“I’m still a fighter and an entertainer. If there is an exhibition fight or a novelty fight for charity, then never say never,” St-Pierre said.

St-Pierre Doesn’t Want To Be The Bad Guy in Fight vs. UFC

St-Pierre is one of only seven UFC champions in history to win titles in more than one weight class. The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion said he could see himself back in the cage or ring if the right opportunity came along.

St-Pierre thought the right fight had come along earlier this year when Triller offered him the chance to box De La Hoya. Instead, the UFC denied St-Pierre the chance to participate in the crossover fight, and now the retired UFC megastar has to wait until his contract expires to have the final say in his own career.

St-Pierre told SI he was excited to fight De La Hoya on Triller and that he would have taken it very seriously.

“Trust me, if this fight would have happened, I would have moved to Los Angeles to Freddie Roach’s gym and made a full training camp, leaving no stone unturned,” St-Pierre said.

But it didn’t work out, and St-Pierre would rather wait for his contract to expire than force the issue.

“Unfortunately, Dana White didn’t want it. It is what it is. I can’t be mad at him. People have said to take him to court, but that makes me look like the bad guy, and I don’t want to spend money on lawyers and all that,” St-Pierre said.

GSP Will Have Plenty of Options

Both Triller and De La Hoya have now moved on to former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, so GSP vs. De La Hoya is likely off the table forever.

In fact, the time St-Pierre’s UFC contract is over, there’s no telling what kind of fights might be available to him. He’ll be 42 years old, and he’ll have not competed since 2017.





Play



Video Video related to georges st-pierre reveals end with ufc: ‘i will be free’ 2021-07-02T12:32:37-04:00

The good news is that he’ll be able to decide for himself if he wants to fight again, and the UFC won’t be able to stop him.

The better news? He’s so popular with fans that he should have plenty of options.

But the best news is that St-Pierre will be able to command a hefty payday for the gig. He’s one of a historically underpaid sport’s biggest names ever, and he’ll finally get his due recompense.

READ NEXT: Face-to-Face With Dana White: ‘Just an Awkward Situation’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel