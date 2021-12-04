UFC Veteran Steps Up With Challenge to Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has had trouble finding an opponent for his next UFC bout but veteran fighter Neil Magny appears game for the challenge.,

Magny put out the challenge to Chimaev on social media on Friday, saying he’d be up for a scrap with the undefeated fighter.

UFC president Dana White talked earlier this week about how hard it has been to find Chimaev an opponent.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across and is literally willing to fight anyone and doesn’t care what the timeframe is or any of that stuff,” White told The Jim Rome Podcast on Wednesday. “He’s one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across.

“At the end of the day, if you’re a professional fighter, this is what you do,” White added. “You should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has as a huge opportunity. Yes, 100 percent [they are afraid of him].”

Magny responded to a tweet citing White’s statement, writing: “I know a guy who’s ready!”

🤨 I know a guy who's ready! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) December 3, 2021

The social media savvy Chimaev was quick to respond.

“I come for you, get ready skinny boy,” Chimaev tweeted in response.

Magny has won four of his last five fights and carries a 25-8 pro record. However, the question of if the 34-year-old could hang with the 27-year-old force of nature would be a major issue for the UFC. Chimaev has mowed down his four UFC opponents in dominant fashion, his last three victories coming in the first round. Overall, he’s 10-0 with all of those wins coming inside of the distance.

Chimaev Firing Off Challeneges

Chimaev has been looking for a fight on his own via social media, calling out just about everybody. That includes retired fighters like Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier on social media.

Cormier was the only one to respond to Chimaev, who wanted a wrestling match with the former champ.

“In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat?” Cormier wrote. “Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC !

So maybe Chimaev won’t have a battle with the former heavyweight champion, but he’ll keep trying.

Chimaev Engages in War of Words With Nate Diaz

Magny isn’t the first UFC veteran to respond to the prospect of facing Chimaev, with Nate Diaz also issuing a response to the eager “rookie.”

“They’re coming at me with [Chimaev], and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie,’” Diaz told TMZ Sports. “I’m cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.