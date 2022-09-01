Paddy Pimblett Admits ‘Disorder’ From Fighting in UFC

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes he has developed an eating disorder because of competing in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Coming off a hard-fought win over Jordan Leavitt, Pimblett elevated his celebrity status to the next level in July at UFC London. The fan-favorite Brit had an engaged fanbase before he made his way into the UFC. After scoring an impressive knockout in his promotional debut, Pimblett racked up two more finishes on his way to a three-fight win streak.

Pimblett endeared himself to the community with his charismatic personality. His authentic nature outside the octagon and his love for food turned him into a relatable superstar. He is known to put on copious amounts of weight in between fights. Although that generates more interest from the audience, he has also drawn criticism from former champions, such as T.J. Dillashaw, who believes “The Baddy” needs to improve his work ethic.

In an Aug. 31 appearance on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride!” podcast, Pimblett tipped the scales at 206.6 pounds, a massive 51.6 pounds over the lightweight limit he competes at.

While some believe Pimblett’s unusual eating habits stem from being lazy or lack of discipline, he suggested he might have developed an eating disorder from the intense weight cuts in preparation for a fight.

“I’ve had party days, you know what I mean, I’ve been bad then. I got into gambling a little and I was bad with that. I think now it’s moved on to food,” Pimblett said (ht MMA Mania). “I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat.”

Pimblett Is Targeting a Return in December Alongside Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White had stated that Pimblett’s tendency to balloon up was hurting the company. Considering how much weight Pimblett puts on, it would be very difficult to book him for a short-notice bout since he needs a good amount of time to shed off the extra pounds.

When talking about his next showing under the banner, Pimblett revealed that he would like to return in December for the card of UFC 282, which got rumored to host the highly-anticipated debut of Jon Jones at heavyweight.

“No fight on the schedule but I got my eye on the Dec. 10 card,” Pimblett continued. “It’s got me excited to be honest, I haven’t been excited in a long time. If you share the Octagon the same night as Jon Jones you’re gonna be excited.”

Rapper Drake Gifted Pimblett a Rolex After UFC London Win

Rap icon Drake cashed in on a huge bet of $2.3 million he had placed on Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London. He reportedly netted a $3.7 million payout after Pimblett defeated Leavitt and McCann demolished Hannah Gold with a spinning back elbow and punches.

Following the glorious night, the Scousers asked Drake to gift them a Rolex watch each. The Canadian rapper was happy to accept the request and declared he would send out the presents for both of them when they were in the US.

Drake lived up to his promise as he got the watches delivered directly to Pimblett, who was in San Diego, California at the time.

“Nice one for that, Drake,” Pimblett said. “Thank you very much! He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got us one.”