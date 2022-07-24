Undefeated Prospect Trashes Paddy Pimblett for UFC London Antics

Rising UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev was not happy with Paddy Pimblett’s promotional antics.

Pimblett returned to action this past Saturday against Jordan Leavitt in a highly anticipated match for UFC London at O2 Arena. He proved to be the night’s biggest star after a hard-fought victory over Leavitt, whom he out grappled before securing a submission finish in the second round.

Along with Pimblett, Molly McCann brought the roaring crowd to their feet with a sensational finish of Hannah Goldy, mirroring her knockout of the year contender against Luana Carolina with another spinning back elbow and punches.

Another Englishman who joined the two superstars on the card was Mokaev, one of the hottest young stocks in the UFC. He racked up a second win under the banner and extended his undefeated record against Charles Johnson. Fellow countrymen Marc Diakiese, Nathaniel Wood, and Jai Herbert, were also victorious at the event.

During the UFC London post-fight show, Mokaev expressed his disappointment with the promotional antics used by “The Baddy.” He believes that Pimblett will never be a champion based on what he’s seen from the Scouser so far.

“There’s so many guys that don’t get a lot of media attention that should get it,” Mokaev said. “Example, Arnold Allen. It’s Leon Edwards. It’s Tom Aspinall. Nathaniel Wood. These guys are amazing, good examples. I don’t disrespect the media, but you give a bulls*** guy like Paddy Pimblett attention.

“These guys never reach the top 15. Like, realistically, [if you understand MMA] he’ll never reach it. I don’t think he’s a great role model for young guys. Please follow Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Leon Edwards, real men inside the cage and outside the cage. I’m proud to be on the same card as a man like Tom Aspinall.” (transcribed by Alexander K. Lee/MMA Fighting)

Mokaev Was Not a Fan of Pimblett Mooning the Cameras

As good of a performance as Pimblett put in, he made headlines before the fight even started. After stepping on the scales at Friday’s official weigh-ins, Pimblett sent a message to the people who doubted his ability to make weight by mooning the cameras.

Mokaev did not like that particular incident and argued that Pimblett was not a real man.

“This guy pulls his pants down,” Mokaev said. “A man doesn’t do this. Women don’t do this stuff. Pulls his pants down, get fat, drink beer, like animal. Men in Liverpool, I know real Scouse people, they don’t do stuff like this. This guy is just too much.

“I’m not a hater, I just want to see a newer generation follow real men. If you talk about UK guys, there’s Tom Aspinall. There’s Arnold Allen. Leon Edwards. Men of the world, of what they’re doing, they will back you up.

“Not this guy, walk behind security when he sees a camera then he’s like a real guy, but when there’s no camera he’s hiding. I see this. I know this energy. I’m not some kid like, ‘Everybody push me to the cage, go fight please.’ I grew up crazy too.”

Mokaev Apologized for His Own Behaviour During the Build-Up

Mokaev expressed regret for his own behavior in the build-up to the fight. First, he addressed a social media post he had uploaded of himself brandishing an AK-47 rifle in Dagestan and then apologized to Johnson for starting a brief row at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

“I think [social media does play a big part in MMA],” Mokaev said. “My fight was a bit quiet, so I posted a picture with an AK-47 when I was in Dagestan. I was sitting in my friend’s car and there was an AK-47, I said let me take a picture.

“So I took a picture, I posted it, I’m against all this stuff, I’m not a bad boy. I’m just a normal guy from Wigan, I grew up there, but from Dagestan. Just normal, I don’t want to threaten anyone.

“I told Charles after my fight, I want to apologize about putting a finger up [in Johnson’s face] at the weigh-ins. This is not my personality. I got a little bit emotional because I had a crazy week with this bulls*** politician in Russia. [The politician] tried to call me a traitor for lifting the U.K. flag. A little bit of this week my head was off the fight.”