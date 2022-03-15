Viral Hotel Fight Video Emerges Featuring Rising UFC Stars

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett are on the card for UFC London this weekend but the two nearly got in some early action during a hotel altercation on Tuesday at check-ins.

Topuria has beef with Pimblett over some controversial comments about the Russo-Georgian War. Topuria us from Georgia and had family members die in the war. Pimblett has apologized for his comments but it’s clear that was not enough for Topuria.

“I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you s–t your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy,” Topuria wrote on Twitter with video on the incident.

The beef continued online, with Pimblett continuing to go at Topuria.

“Imagine trying to jump someone on their own with 5 of your boys & you dont land a single shot & get a bottle of hand sanitizer bounced off your head you little (clown) don’t try to act big like you did something when you (sh*t) your pants pretending ur boys was holding u back pussy.”

Pimblett continued: “He wanted to act hard a few months ago then tried to act the big bollocks today an got hand sanitiser bounced off his head.”

Topuria on Pimblett: ‘He’s an Idiot’

There’s a line with trash talk and Pimblett certainly crossed it with his comments and actions. Topuria went in to more detail on the situation while speaking to MMA Junkie.

“My reaction to someone taking this like a joke when in that war many innocent people died – we’re talking about children and people who had nothing to do with that,” Topuria said. “So for someone to laugh at that, and it’s also a painful subject for me because family members of mine died in that war and many countrymen of mine. So it’s not something that pleases me and from there everything started.

“And what can I say about someone who pokes fun at that? He’s an idiot and immature. If he thinks I’m going to take a step back when I see him, then he’s badly mistaken. He needs to pray that we don’t cross paths because I’ll go crazy.”

Considering how things went during their hotel skirmish, the UFC will likely be on high alert this weekend.

Future Fight Between Topuria, Pimblett Could be in the Future

Depending on how things shake out at UFC Fight Night 204, the Topuria and Pimblett could face off at a future date. Pimblett is looking for his second win in the UFC against Rodrigo Vargas, while Topuria is taking on Jai Herbert in his lightweight debut. Topuria previously won (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) three consecutive fights at 145 pounds.

Pimblett went out of his way to say that Topuria was going to get knocked out this weekend against Herbert on social media.

“He will never get to level I get to mate surly ur not that stupid to think he will,” he wrote. “Going to be hilarious when jai knocks him out while he’s on the pre lims and I’m on the main card.”