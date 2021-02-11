Paige VanZant Gets Rave Review: ‘She Delivered What I Wanted’

Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant didn’t win her megafight at “KnuckleMania” over the weekend but that won’t keep the 26-year-old from being a huge part of BKFC president David Feldman’s future plans. In fact, Feldman revealed to Heavy he wasn’t disappointed at all with VanZant’s performance against Britain Hart.

“She delivered what I wanted her to deliver. She delivered fans that normally wouldn’t have tuned in for this event,” Feldman said.

What a night🤌 Stream #KnuckleMania and all the fight week build up on the BKTV App today!👊 🔗 https://t.co/Gd54ellkJp pic.twitter.com/lm4vxEkqqK — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 8, 2021

‘She’s Going To Rebound’

VanZant lost the main event showdown via unanimous decision. It was a spirited back-and-forth battle, but Hart’s experience and hustle ultimately prevailed over VanZant’s cleaner form. Regardless, Feldman still sees a bright future for VanZant in the BKFC.

“As far as her performance in the ring, I thought she got off to a little slow start because a lot of people have to adapt to this,” Feldman said.

Indeed, VanZant admitted to Heavy the week prior that she didn’t totally know what to expect in the first bare-knuckle boxing event of her career.

How could she? It’s not as if bare-knuckle sparring really exists, and the BKFC’s ruleset isn’t like any other in combat sports.

Still, VanZant believed she would win her debut vs. Hart, but she came up just a little short.

“I’m not disappointed in her performance at all. I think she’s going to rebound back,” Feldman said.

Feldman will meet with VanZant on Thursday to discuss what comes next for his superstar signee. He doesn’t know exactly when VanZant will be back in action, but he hopes to get that information sorted out this week.

“I have big plans for her. It’s not like she went out there and got her a** kicked for five rounds. She didn’t. She got beat to the punch a little bit at the beginning, but the thing that impressed me the most is at the end of the fight she really came on,” Feldman said.

So Feldman isn’t anywhere close to regretting the four-fight deal he gave VanZant last year worth over $1 million. Feldman remains as interested in VanZant ever.

“I’m all about Paige VanZant. We think she’s got a great brand, and I think she’s a great fighter. I think she’s going to show that even more this time in her next fight,” Feldman said.

More Big BKFC Signings on the Way?

Feldman said his company plans on announcing more big signings soon.

“We do, it’s just that when I leaked stuff before, other organizations jumped up and grabbed them,” Feldman.

VanZant might remain a huge part of Feldman’s plans for future BKFC superfights, but it’s not like he’s putting all his eggs in just that one basket. Feldman expects more big names to be making their BKFC debuts over the next two years.

The BKFC founder and president said his team has a “big plan” and that the company just finished a “huge round of funding” that almost he couldn’t believe.

“We’re gearing up for one hell of a 2021 and 2022. We feel, in two or three years from now, that we’re going to be a really major player in combat sports,” Feldman said.

You can watch the entire interview with Feldman below.

BKFC President David Feldman on Knucklemania, Paige VanZant , UFC & MoreKelsey virtually sat down with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) President David Feldman to talk about Knucklemania, how BKFC got started and where it's headed. Feldman talks about legalizing the sport in all states, data that suggests bare-knuckle fighting is safer, Paige VanZant's loss, Shaquille O'Neal joining the team & other big signings for the… 2021-02-11T02:05:48Z

