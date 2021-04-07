PFL’s Loren Mack Promoted To Senior VP of Corporate Communications

The Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) announced on Tuesday the promotion of Loren Mack to Senior VP of Corporate Communications. Mack is set to strengthen the PFL’s stalwart executive team, and he’ll play an even broader role going forward in helping grow the company’s brand and business.

It’s just the latest in a series of sharp and timely moves the PFL has revealed over recent weeks as the company ramps up its efforts to grow its already impressive MMA promotional presence into an even more formidable global brand in the increasingly competitive marketplace.

“I’m honored to be promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

for the fastest-growing sports league in the world,” Mack said. “Working in the PFL means

getting to work with some of the best executives in the business across sports, media and

technology and that pushes me to continue using my skills and my talents to help build one of

sport’s greatest brands in the PFL.”

Mack has been with the PFL since July 2020 when the veteran communications leader started with the company as VP of Corporate Communications. A New York native, Mack started his career with the UFC where he helped develop and implement one of the most successful public relations strategies in combat sports history.

Mack also worked with ONE Championship, and he’s built vast experience over the years working with some of the most recognizable sports and media brands in the world.

“Congratulations to Loren Mack, who has been promoted to Senior VP of Corporate Communications at PFL,” CEO Pete Murray said. “The PFL continues to strengthen its world-class management team with expertise in MMA combined with broader sports, entertainment, media, and technology.”

Mack lives in Las Vegas where he’s finishing work on his Doctor of Philosophy in Public Affairs at UNLV.

A longtime executive figure in the world of MMA, Mack’s promotion at PFL comes on the heels of the company also announcing the appointments of Tim Clyne as Chief Financial Officer and Jon Werther as Executive Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and New Business.

Murray is the CEO, Donn Davis is the chairman, and Ray Sefo is the PFL’s president.

All the PFL executives combine to lead a fast-rising company that most pundits believe will be the chief competition in MMA for the UFC for years to come.

PFL Season Begins April 23

The PFL’s upcoming 2021 season begins April 23 on ESPN 2.

While fans will mostly be enamored with the PFL’s strong roster of established talents and rising superstars, including former UFC champions Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Fabricio Werdum, as well as returning women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison and three-division boxing champ Claressa Shields, Mack will be one one of the many dedicated people working behind the scenes that help make the PFL one of the fastest-growing sports organizations in the sport.

The PFL is the first and only MMA promoter to present the fastest-rising sport in the world in the season format to which most American sports fans are already familiar. PFL fighters compete in a regular-season so they can qualify for playoffs. Those that qualify for the playoffs compete against each other in a tournament until one world champion is crowned in all divisions.

This year’s roster is stacked like never before. In addition to Pettis, Werdum, Harrison and Shields, the PFL roster in 2021 is also set to feature former UFC and Bellator star Rory MacDonald, former UFC and boxing star Clay Collard as well as returning PFL champs Lance Palmer, Natan Schulte and Ray Cooper III.

The season begins April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in primetime. The PFL’s remaining regular-season events are scheduled for April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

More About PFL

Additionally, the PFL is considered one of the most innovative leaders in MMA technology with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets unlike any other service currently on the market.

The PFL touts 25% of the fighters on its roster are currently ranked in the top 25 of their weight classes across all organizations.

The PFL’s television partner in the United States is ESPN, but the 2021 season will also be available on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

Most recently, the PFL announced deals with Globo in Brazil and FPT TV in Vietnam.

With its big-name signings, various distribution deals with top media companies around the globe, and consistent attraction of top-level talent inside and outside the cage, the PFL has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA promotional company in the world.

